Constellation Brands again revises blockbuster wine sale to Gallo to appease regulators

Constellation Brands again revises Gallo deal, trimming it to $1.03B

Constellation Brands Inc. has revised for the second time its sale of its low-price wine and spirits brands to E. & J. Gallo Winery in an attempt to pass muster with federal regulators. The companies hope to have the transaction completed later this year, pending Federal Trade Commission approval.

The Victor, New York company said it would take back its Mission Bell champagne production site in Madera County and related real estate, equipment, contracts, and employees as part of the proposed sale to Modesto-based Gallo. The announcement follows Constellation’s December decision to retain Cook’s California Champagne, J. Roget American Champagne and Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brands from the original deal proposed.

“This move puts us one step closer to finalizing this transaction,” Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands, said in a statement. “We continue to work in collaboration with Gallo to satisfy all FTC obligations, and both companies remain fully committed to closing the transaction.”

The original deal announced in April 2019 was worth $1.7 billion. The newest iteration of the transaction is now estimated at $1.03 billion, with $250 million contingent if brand performance metrics are reached over a two-year period after closing.

Gallo is the largest wine company in the United States and Constellation is the third largest, though the latter is shrinking its wine portfolio to go more into cannabis in the Canadian market and focus more on its Mexican beer business.

The deal still retains the Clos du Bois winery in Geyserville and the local brands of Ravenswood and Mark West as part of the sale to Gallo.

Sebastopol’s Kistler Vineyards raises $100,000 for restaurant workers

Kistler Vineyards of Sebastopol has raised $100,000 for three foundations to assist restaurant workers who have been laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant industry has been a key sales channel for many local wineries who have had to quickly focus on online or off-premises retail sales.

The money was raised through a special release of spring wines and went to the Restaurant Employees Relief Fund, the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation and the United Sommelier Foundation.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.