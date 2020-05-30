Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 19

Sixty-five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 19 ranging in price from $90,000 to $1.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 921 White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa which sold for $162,5000 on April 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,020 square foot English Tudor-style home featured hiking and biking trails, and elegant architectural details.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cloverdale

105 Syrah Court, $835,000

Cotati

113 Pinewood Court, $529,000

705 W. Railroad Ave., $800,000

Forestville

11091 Dell Ave., $90,000

7151 Holmes Hill Road, $707,000

Glen Ellen

15349 Marty Drive, $650,000

Healdsburg

201 Solar Way, $605,000

361 Arabian Way, $800,000

355 Arabian Way, $844,500

1503 Lupine Road, $1,100,000

Petaluma

11 Hayes Ave., $430,000

1701 Pine Ave., $470,000

1037 Addison Circle, $500,000

921 Wood Sorrel Drive, $550,000

19 Dupree Court, $600,000

196 Fair St., $675,000

1001 Wren Drive, $698,000

165 Eastman Meadows, $725,000

818 Stillson Drive, $780,000

1629 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $813,000

814 Louise Drive, $850,000

250 Purvine Road, $1,100,000

Rohnert Park

295 Burton Ave., $510,000

Santa Rosa

1030 Boyd St., $439,000

829 Aston Ave., $455,000

3565 Banyan St., $460,000

2672 Barndance Lane, $500,000

1033 Summerfield Road, $516,500

616 Saint Mary Drive, $525,000

5 Valley Lakes Place, $549,000

2753 Hardies Lane, $549,000

1441 Nighthawk Place, $574,000

2329 Hickock Court, $585,000

3045 Spring Creek Drive, $596,000

457 Singing Woods Lane, $605,000

2405 Summercreek Drive, $613,000

1939 Bay Meadow Drive, $625,000

2132 Parrish Drive, $665,000

2311 Eastwood Drive, $685,000

2550 Barona Place, $685,000

4710 Lambert Drive, $715,000

2230 Oak Hill Drive, $755,000

1148 Shadyslope Drive, $780,000

6505 Sonoma Highway, $799,000

487 Country Club Drive, $818,000

3541 Aaron Drive, $870,000

9139 Oak Trail Circle, $885,000

3894 Rock Springs Drive, $939,000

3515 Hidden Hills Drive, $1,115,000

1828 Happy Valley Road, $1,410,000

921 White Oak Drive, $1,625,000

Sebastopol

8034 Mill Station Road, $550,000

1623 Schaeffer Road, $935,000

Sonoma

905 W. Spain St. Unit H, $278,500

18835 Serpilio Drive, $580,000

17924 San Carlos Drive, $730,000

18245 Clayton Ave., $775,000

118 Serres Drive, $1,060,000

The Sea Ranch

190 Helm, $855,000

Windsor

174 Decanter Circle, $585,000

692 Claudius Way, $665,000

7819 Sparrow Court, $699,000

530 Piccadilly Place, $800,000

949 Pinot Noir Way, $892,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter