Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 19
Sixty-five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 19 ranging in price from $90,000 to $1.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 921 White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa which sold for $162,5000 on April 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,020 square foot English Tudor-style home featured hiking and biking trails, and elegant architectural details.
Cloverdale
105 Syrah Court, $835,000
Cotati
113 Pinewood Court, $529,000
705 W. Railroad Ave., $800,000
Forestville
11091 Dell Ave., $90,000
7151 Holmes Hill Road, $707,000
Glen Ellen
15349 Marty Drive, $650,000
Healdsburg
201 Solar Way, $605,000
361 Arabian Way, $800,000
355 Arabian Way, $844,500
1503 Lupine Road, $1,100,000
Petaluma
11 Hayes Ave., $430,000
1701 Pine Ave., $470,000
1037 Addison Circle, $500,000
921 Wood Sorrel Drive, $550,000
19 Dupree Court, $600,000
196 Fair St., $675,000
1001 Wren Drive, $698,000
165 Eastman Meadows, $725,000
818 Stillson Drive, $780,000
1629 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $813,000
814 Louise Drive, $850,000
250 Purvine Road, $1,100,000
Rohnert Park
295 Burton Ave., $510,000
Santa Rosa
1030 Boyd St., $439,000
829 Aston Ave., $455,000
3565 Banyan St., $460,000
2672 Barndance Lane, $500,000
1033 Summerfield Road, $516,500
616 Saint Mary Drive, $525,000
5 Valley Lakes Place, $549,000
2753 Hardies Lane, $549,000
1441 Nighthawk Place, $574,000
2329 Hickock Court, $585,000
3045 Spring Creek Drive, $596,000
457 Singing Woods Lane, $605,000
2405 Summercreek Drive, $613,000
1939 Bay Meadow Drive, $625,000
2132 Parrish Drive, $665,000
2311 Eastwood Drive, $685,000
2550 Barona Place, $685,000
4710 Lambert Drive, $715,000
2230 Oak Hill Drive, $755,000
1148 Shadyslope Drive, $780,000
6505 Sonoma Highway, $799,000
487 Country Club Drive, $818,000
3541 Aaron Drive, $870,000
9139 Oak Trail Circle, $885,000
3894 Rock Springs Drive, $939,000
3515 Hidden Hills Drive, $1,115,000
1828 Happy Valley Road, $1,410,000
921 White Oak Drive, $1,625,000
Sebastopol
8034 Mill Station Road, $550,000
1623 Schaeffer Road, $935,000
Sonoma
905 W. Spain St. Unit H, $278,500
18835 Serpilio Drive, $580,000
17924 San Carlos Drive, $730,000
18245 Clayton Ave., $775,000
118 Serres Drive, $1,060,000
The Sea Ranch
190 Helm, $855,000
Windsor
174 Decanter Circle, $585,000
692 Claudius Way, $665,000
7819 Sparrow Court, $699,000
530 Piccadilly Place, $800,000
949 Pinot Noir Way, $892,000
