Sonoma County barbershops, salons ready for reopening after three-month shutdown

Chris Zapalski, who’s been cutting hair in Sonoma County for more than 40 years, can’t wait to pick up his scissors and get back to work Saturday morning, the end of a shutdown imposed three months ago to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The owner of Christo’s Salon, a sleek shop in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village, Zapalski hasn’t been open for business since March 17, when the county stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses was issued.

The shutdown delivered a financial wallop.

“Brutally painful,” Zapalski said of the blow to the business he started just three years ago. “I’m in a pretty serious financial hole.”

With a daylong schedule of customers Saturday and into next week, Zapalski, an affable conversationalist, is keen on restoring his revenue and renewing his relationships with clientele and co-workers. “We normally talk all day long,” he said.

The reopening of hair salons and barbershops this weekend — along with indoor restaurant dining and church services and shopping at malls — comes as public health officials feel the local viral curve has sufficiently flattened in a pandemic that has infected more than 600 county residents and resulted in four deaths.

Some salon owners and their customers are approaching the reopening with a wait-and-see approach.

Zapalski shared that some of this clients “are still too nervous to come back.”

Steve DuBois, who operates an old-fashioned single-chair Healdsburg barbershop with a red, white and blue barber’s pole out front, expects business to pick up quickly.

“It’ll be great,” he said, allowing he’ll have to take extra time to clean thoroughly between customers.

DuBois, who specializes in cutting hair for men, boys and women with short hair, also thinks there may be a shift in styles.

“After the quarantine there’s going to be a lot of long hair,” he said.

Unemployment insurance and a Small Business Administration loan helped him through the idle weeks as sole proprietor of the Plaza Barber, which has had three owners, counting DuBois, in the last three decades.

But it won’t be business as usual, as barbershop and salon operators intend to maintain the social distancing ordered by health officials to prevent the disease from spreading.

Zapalski plans to reopen with four stations, half as many as he had before, allowing 12 feet between chairs “so we can make our clients feel comfortable.”

DuBois said he will schedule appointments to avoid a need for unrelated customers to wait in the bank of five chairs requisitioned for that purpose from San Francisco’s former Candlestick Park. They are set beneath a wall lined with photographs of Bay Area professional athletes.

Barbershops and hair salons are in a Sonoma County economic sector that lost 1,800 workers in April, a 26% loss, larger than most sectors outside the tourism industry, according to the latest state jobs report. Overall, the county shed 47,800 jobs in April, the first month that measured the shutdown’s full impact on employment.

And there may not be a rush by people to get the hair on their heads looking presentable again.

“Hell no,” Beto Sandoval of Santa Rosa said. “A haircut is the last thing I’m worried about at this time.”