Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 26

Fifty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 26 ranging in price from $50,000 to $1.9 million.



Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 8080 Oak Way in Windsor which sold for $1.9 million on April 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,686 square foot farmhouse sat on a two acre lot and featured a reverse osmosis water filtration system, solar panels and interior upgrades.

Cloverdale

220 N. Jefferson St., $565,000

Forestville

10925 Ogburn Lane, $400,000

Glen Ellen

1138 Sonoma Glen Circle, $555,000

Healdsburg

384 Arabian Way, $855,000

Kenwood

161 Jessie St., $1,634,500

Penngrove

121 Davis Lane, $975,000

Petaluma

1487 Capri Ave., $555,000

1456 Sunrise Parkway, $600,000

45 Payran St., $625,000

861 Crinella Drive, $672,500

2199 Saint Augustine Circle, $773,500

1814 Heather Lane, $855,000

10 El Rose Drive, $1,030,000

Rohnert Park

5280 Evonne Ave., $266,000

7620 Watson Drive, $511,818

116 Adele Ave., $580,000

7600 Mandolin Way, $660,000

4367 Heritage Lane, $900,000

Santa Rosa

1775 Donner Drive, $50,000

1531 Bruce Court, $350,000

353 Major Drive, $400,000

1055 Jennings Ave., $400,000

1380 Kawana Terrace, $400,000

2822 Apache St., $436,000

409 Hewett St., $495,000

2612 Montgomery Drive, $500,000

565 Lewrosa Way, $500,000

876 Sonoma Ave., $500,000

1444 Ditty Ave., $510,000

2304 Roburta Lane, $510,000

2206 Oakview Court, $525,000

4938 Marshall Drive, $563,000

6820 Oakmont Drive, $575,000

362 Rockgreen Place, $629,000

3752 Mocha Lane, $630,000

967 Brunello Drive, $685,000

220 Golf Green Lane, $689,000

1029 Brunello Drive, $690,000

8120 Tarwater Road, $699,000

2338 Mirage Court, $720,000

2556 Red Willow Drive, $732,000

522 Bronwyn Glen,$950,000

2987 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $1,000,000

2120 Geary Drive, $1,000,000

Sebastopol

4777 Hessel Road, $440,909

7090 Fellers Lane, $780,500

Sonoma

920 W. Verano Ave., $215,000

20715 Meadow Drive, $490,000

1202 Herbazal St., $500,000

165 Cooper St., $830,000

The Sea Ranch

267 Walk On Beach, $1,275,000

Windsor

743 Park Glen Drive, $540,000

404 Encinosa Court, $795,000

8080 Oak Way, $1,900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

