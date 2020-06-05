Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 26
Fifty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 26 ranging in price from $50,000 to $1.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 8080 Oak Way in Windsor which sold for $1.9 million on April 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,686 square foot farmhouse sat on a two acre lot and featured a reverse osmosis water filtration system, solar panels and interior upgrades.See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
220 N. Jefferson St., $565,000
Forestville
10925 Ogburn Lane, $400,000
Glen Ellen
1138 Sonoma Glen Circle, $555,000
Healdsburg
384 Arabian Way, $855,000
Kenwood
161 Jessie St., $1,634,500
Penngrove
121 Davis Lane, $975,000
Petaluma
1487 Capri Ave., $555,000
1456 Sunrise Parkway, $600,000
45 Payran St., $625,000
861 Crinella Drive, $672,500
2199 Saint Augustine Circle, $773,500
1814 Heather Lane, $855,000
10 El Rose Drive, $1,030,000
Rohnert Park
5280 Evonne Ave., $266,000
7620 Watson Drive, $511,818
116 Adele Ave., $580,000
7600 Mandolin Way, $660,000
4367 Heritage Lane, $900,000
Santa Rosa
1775 Donner Drive, $50,000
1531 Bruce Court, $350,000
353 Major Drive, $400,000
1055 Jennings Ave., $400,000
1380 Kawana Terrace, $400,000
2822 Apache St., $436,000
409 Hewett St., $495,000
2612 Montgomery Drive, $500,000
565 Lewrosa Way, $500,000
876 Sonoma Ave., $500,000
1444 Ditty Ave., $510,000
2304 Roburta Lane, $510,000
2206 Oakview Court, $525,000
4938 Marshall Drive, $563,000
6820 Oakmont Drive, $575,000
362 Rockgreen Place, $629,000
3752 Mocha Lane, $630,000
967 Brunello Drive, $685,000
220 Golf Green Lane, $689,000
1029 Brunello Drive, $690,000
8120 Tarwater Road, $699,000
2338 Mirage Court, $720,000
2556 Red Willow Drive, $732,000
522 Bronwyn Glen,$950,000
2987 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $1,000,000
2120 Geary Drive, $1,000,000
Sebastopol
4777 Hessel Road, $440,909
7090 Fellers Lane, $780,500
Sonoma
920 W. Verano Ave., $215,000
20715 Meadow Drive, $490,000
1202 Herbazal St., $500,000
165 Cooper St., $830,000
The Sea Ranch
267 Walk On Beach, $1,275,000
Windsor
743 Park Glen Drive, $540,000
404 Encinosa Court, $795,000
8080 Oak Way, $1,900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
