Foley Family Wines to buy Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg

Businessman Bill Foley has added to his collection of Sonoma County wineries by announcing on Tuesday he has agreed to buy the Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg from the Carano family.

The move adds more to the collection of local wineries in the Foley Family Wines portfolio — which includes Chalk Hill, Sebastiani and Banshee — to better compete in a more consolidated wine marketplace.

“We are delighted to add Ferrari-Carano to our family,” Foley said in a statement. “Their established reputation for quality wines, their dedication to responsible environmental stewardship, and their commitment to exceptional hospitality are all perfectly aligned with our priorities.”

The deal comes less than three years after co-founder Don Carano died. No financial terms were disclosed. Besides the Ferrari-Carano Estate Winery, the transaction also includes the facility’s Villa Fiore Tasting Room and three other tasting areas; the PreVail Mountain Winery on the east side of Alexander Valley; and 3,183 acres of land—1,223 planted to 21 vineyard sites—across the appellations of Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley, Carneros Napa Valley, Mendocino Ridge, and Anderson Valley.

The sale also included several residential properties, a large, temperature-controlled warehouse, and the Estate Winery Garden — home to more than 2,000 plant species.

“I’m happy to see our winery become part of a family-owned and operated company that shares our vision and core values,” Rhonda Carano, Don’s wife and chief executive officer of Ferrari-Carano, said in a statement. “Foley Family Wines has shown that they value the individual character of each of their estate wineries. We know that the reputation we’ve worked hard to build over the last four decades is in good hands.”

