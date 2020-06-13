Retail wine sales stay robust during pandemic

Retail wine sales continued to show strength for the week ended May 30 by growing 24%, compared to the same period in 2019. That figure is slightly lower than the average over the previous weeks when people were mainly staying home because of the coronavirus, according to research firm Nielsen.

Meanwhile, wine sales at supermarkets and other stores have been up 30% over the past three months compared to last year, according to Nielsen.

In other categories, the sales growth rates of 750-milliliter bottles of wine now have exceeded the 1.5-liter bottle for six consecutive weeks. Boxed wine sales in both 3-liter and 5-liter packages have slowed over five consecutive weeks, but still remain up double-digits compared to 2019.

The sales growth of bottles priced from $20 to $25, and those at $25 and above, have remained up 40% for the last five weekly periods compared to 2019.

SSU will hold virtual wine summit

Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute will hold its research summit virtually from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 15. The event is expected to draw attendance from wine professionals locally and from other parts of the world.

Samual Riewe, a faculty member in the university’s economics department, will lead a detailed discussion on wine club sales data and how to properly analyze such numbers.

The cost for wine professionals to attend is $45 and they can register at wbiresearchsummit.sonoma.edu.

Crimson Wine goes virtual with meeting

Napa-based Crimson Wine Group will hold a virtual annual shareholders’ meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.

The company, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa and Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, said it would send instructions on the event to its shareholders in its proxy statement that will be mailed at least a month before the event.

The company reported last month it had a $1 million net loss for the quarter that ended in March, compared to the $705,000 loss during the same period in 2019.

It also this spring received a $3.8 million U.S. Small Business Administration loan to help shoulder the economic slowdown because of the coronavirus.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.