Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 3
Fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 3 ranging in price from $150,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5959 W. Dry Creek Rd. in Healdsburg which sold for $3,500,000 on May 7. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 4,000 square foot residence featured a chef's kitchen, 1,000 bottle wine room, Zinfandel vineyard and outdoor kitchen.
Bodega Bay
1875 Sea Way, $800,000
Cloverdale
205 Mulberry Drive, $240,000
104 Timber Ridge Court, $479,000
Cotati
945 W. Railroad Ave., $850,000
1070 Helman Lane, $1,200,000
Forestville
6073 Van Keppel Road, $770,000
Healdsburg
636 Prince Ave., $882,000
5959 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,500,000
Jenner
10629 Panama Ave., $395,000
Petaluma
904 S. Ely Blvd., $426,000
623 Prospect St., $575,000
1029 McNear Ave., $587,500
15 Weatherby Court, $620,000
1884 Mallard Lane, $800,000
404 Clearview Place, $800,000
2001 Coast Oak Lane, $842,000
Rohnert Park
242 Firethorn Drive, $470,000
1487 Georgia Court, $545,000
1210 Maple Drive, $595,000
Santa Rosa
2008 Crimson Lane, $150,000
233 E. Shiloh Road, $200,000
1980 Bent Tree Place, $280,000
2904 Bardy Road, $330,000
905 King St., $479,500
2724 Magowan Drive, $499,000
2442 Teaberry St., $540,000
1922 Robin Hood Lane, $549,000
2217 Pierre Drive, $558,000
2117 Woodward Drive, $565,000
2111 Humboldt St., $585,000
1065 Badger Court, $600,000
4984 Parkhurst Drive, $600,000
3724 Mocha Lane, $625,000
925 Wright St., $650,000
3734 View Court, $674,000
3432 Cypress Way, $740,000
3272 Hidden Valley Drive, $745,000
3562 Aikin Place, $976,000
5712 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,078,000
1484 Olivet Road, $1,218,000
Sebastopol
1017 Tilton Road, $850,000
1700 Jonive Road, $1,100,000
750 Wagnon Road, $1,200,000
Sonoma
18220 Barrett Ave., $635,000
16960 Schiller Court, $700,000
53 W. Fifth St., $906,000
750 E. Third St., $998,000
The Sea Ranch
340 Pines Close, $575,000
35351 Ramsgate Road, $620,000
Windsor
9527 Lazy Creek Drive, $569,000
917 Bartlett Place, $592,500
121 Arata Lane, $820,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter