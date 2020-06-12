Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 3

Fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 3 ranging in price from $150,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5959 W. Dry Creek Rd. in Healdsburg which sold for $3,500,000 on May 7. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 4,000 square foot residence featured a chef's kitchen, 1,000 bottle wine room, Zinfandel vineyard and outdoor kitchen.

Bodega Bay

1875 Sea Way, $800,000

Cloverdale

205 Mulberry Drive, $240,000

104 Timber Ridge Court, $479,000

Cotati

945 W. Railroad Ave., $850,000

1070 Helman Lane, $1,200,000

Forestville

6073 Van Keppel Road, $770,000

Healdsburg

636 Prince Ave., $882,000

5959 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,500,000

Jenner

10629 Panama Ave., $395,000

Petaluma

904 S. Ely Blvd., $426,000

623 Prospect St., $575,000

1029 McNear Ave., $587,500

15 Weatherby Court, $620,000

1884 Mallard Lane, $800,000

404 Clearview Place, $800,000

2001 Coast Oak Lane, $842,000

Rohnert Park

242 Firethorn Drive, $470,000

1487 Georgia Court, $545,000

1210 Maple Drive, $595,000

Santa Rosa

2008 Crimson Lane, $150,000

233 E. Shiloh Road, $200,000

1980 Bent Tree Place, $280,000

2904 Bardy Road, $330,000

905 King St., $479,500

2724 Magowan Drive, $499,000

2442 Teaberry St., $540,000

1922 Robin Hood Lane, $549,000

2217 Pierre Drive, $558,000

2117 Woodward Drive, $565,000

2111 Humboldt St., $585,000

1065 Badger Court, $600,000

4984 Parkhurst Drive, $600,000

3724 Mocha Lane, $625,000

925 Wright St., $650,000

3734 View Court, $674,000

3432 Cypress Way, $740,000

3272 Hidden Valley Drive, $745,000

3562 Aikin Place, $976,000

5712 Marsh Hawk Drive, $1,078,000

1484 Olivet Road, $1,218,000

Sebastopol

1017 Tilton Road, $850,000

1700 Jonive Road, $1,100,000

750 Wagnon Road, $1,200,000

Sonoma

18220 Barrett Ave., $635,000

16960 Schiller Court, $700,000

53 W. Fifth St., $906,000

750 E. Third St., $998,000

The Sea Ranch

340 Pines Close, $575,000

35351 Ramsgate Road, $620,000

Windsor

9527 Lazy Creek Drive, $569,000

917 Bartlett Place, $592,500

121 Arata Lane, $820,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.