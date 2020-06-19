Subscribe

Sonoma County jobless rate falls slightly to 12.7% for May

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2020, 9:45AM
Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in May was 12.7%, marking a slight drop from April’s revised 14.5% jobless tally, according to state figures released on Friday morning.

The numbers continue to reflect the economic pain of the coronavirus with store closures imposed as a result of shelter-in-place orders. A year ago, the May rate was 2.4%.

The May snapshot by the state Department of Economic Development, however, does not reflect the recent re-hiring as shelter-in-place orders have been loosened by Sonoma County’s public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, over the past month. The department collects the data for the week of the 12th of each month.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped from April’s 16.4% to May’s 16.3%. The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.

Locally, Mendocino County was at a jobless rate of 13.2% in May while Lake County was at 15.4%. Both counties also experienced slight decreases.

Check back later for more details.

