Netflix chief, wife pledge historic $120 million gift to Morehouse, Spelman and the United Negro College Fund

Reed Hastings, chief executive of Netflix, and his wife, Patty Quillin, will give $120 million to benefit Black students, with the gift divided between the United Negro College Fund and two historically Black colleges in Atlanta.

The gift will be divided equally between UNCF, Spelman College and Morehouse College, funding scholarships so students will graduate with less debt.

Quillin and Hastings have given millions of dollars to education over more than two decades. But at a time when the country is in turmoil, with protests over race and police brutality boiling over, the gift carries additional weight.

"It has special resonance because this moment in time has made very clear the assault that Black men have been under in our society," said David Thomas, president of Morehouse College, "because of systemic racism and beliefs of white superiority and the criminalization of Black men." He added: "To have a philanthropist - a white philanthropist - do what Reed did makes me hopeful that we have partners who really want to invest in the solutions to create real change in our society and to take advantage of this moment." Solving the challenges will require a partnership on all sides of U.S. racial, ethnic and class divides, Thomas said.

"We've supported these three extraordinary institutions for the last few years because we believe that investing in the education of Black youth is one of the best ways to invest in America's future," Quillin and Hastings said in a statement. "Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students - in particular students of color - get the same start in life."

Historically Black colleges and universities have a tremendous record, they said, but are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. "We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more Black students follow their dreams and also encourage more people to support these institutions - helping to reverse generations of inequity in our country," they said.

"​This gift from Patty and Reed comes from two people who care deeply about education, equity and the future of our country," Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College, which will receive $40 million, said in a statement.

"Dr. King famously reminded us that 'the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,' " said Michael Lomax, chief executive of the United Negro College Fund. "I believe the arc does not bend toward justice on its own. We must bend it with all the strength and power we have. Patty and Reed are helping bend the arc toward justice. I am buoyed and uplifted by their commitment and generosity," he said, and would steward the gift to ensure it advances their belief that Black lives matter.

Of the total gift, $40 million will go to the Morehouse College Student Success Program, enabling 200 or more students to graduate without debt. It is the largest gift to Morehouse College in the school's 153-year history.

The Student Success Program was launched by Robert Smith, chief executive of Vista Equity Partners, who donated $34 million to pay off the federal loans of students and parents of the Morehouse class of 2019.

The donation will create the Dr. Michael Lomax Student Success Scholarship, named for the UNCF CEO, who was a 1968 graduate of Morehouse.

After Hastings donated to his alma mater, Bowdoin College, Lomax, who served with Hastings on the board of the KIPP charter schools, encouraged him to give to historically Black colleges as well.