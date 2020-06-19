Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 10

Forty-seven single-family homes sold during the week of May 10 ranging in price from $159,000 to $7.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18840 E. Seventh St. #398 in Sonoma which sold for $7,100,000 on May 15. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,746 square foot home was built in 1997 and sat on a 4.1 ace lot close to downtown Sonoma.

Bodega Bay

1205 Canon St., $275,000

Cloverdale

82 Debmar Lane, $431,000

406 Cabernet St., $642,000

26861 Mountain Pine Road, $1,347,000

Forestville

9394 Champs De Elysees, $645,000

Glen Ellen

1277 London Ranch Road, $2,050,000

Guerneville

15973 Birkhofer Road, $715,000

Healdsburg

229 Cottonwood Circle, $440,000

Monte Rio

22910 Conifer Drive, $350,000

Penngrove

459 Ronsheimer Road, $1,600,000

Petaluma

623 Searles Way, $555,000

736 Louise Drive, $635,000

934 Kensington Place, $710,000

821 Marble Way, $728,000

1620 Del Oro Circle, $763,000

6 Gypsum Court, $780,000

Rohnert Park

5301 Eunice St., $446,500

4405 Harvard Court, $660,000

Santa Rosa

1750 Glenbrook Drive, $159,000

3868 Shadowhill Drive, $325,000

360 Bucks Road, $450,000

1854 Beachwood Drive, $476,000

1924 Spinnaker Place, $480,000

7256 Oakmont Drive, $532,500

147 White Oak Drive, $550,000

1903 Malano Court, $550,000

1710 Saint Irene Way, $595,000

1703 Blake Place, $599,500

5408 Marit Drive, $620,000

2001 Shelbourne Way, $620,000

182 Webb Drive, $696,000

345 Mountain Vista Court, $701,000

1335 Shady Oak Place, $705,000

4466 Montgomery Drive A, $812,500

3512 Heimbucher Way, $890,000

2520 Amber Lane, $1,100,000

441 Country Club Drive, $1,140,000

Sebastopol

8420 Occidental Road, $850,000

4086 Acreage Lane, $878,000

Sonoma

17220 Keaton Ave., $545,000

18045 Brooks Ave., $550,000

150 Cavedale Road, $970,000

1579 N. Castle Road, $2,600,000

18840 E. Seventh St. #398, $7,100,000

Windsor

1001 Del Roble Lane, $500,000

146 Cottontail Way, $599,000

9715 Lakewood Drive, $820,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

