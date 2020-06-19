Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 10
Forty-seven single-family homes sold during the week of May 10 ranging in price from $159,000 to $7.1 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18840 E. Seventh St. #398 in Sonoma which sold for $7,100,000 on May 15. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,746 square foot home was built in 1997 and sat on a 4.1 ace lot close to downtown Sonoma.
Bodega Bay
1205 Canon St., $275,000
Cloverdale
82 Debmar Lane, $431,000
406 Cabernet St., $642,000
26861 Mountain Pine Road, $1,347,000
Forestville
9394 Champs De Elysees, $645,000
Glen Ellen
1277 London Ranch Road, $2,050,000
Guerneville
15973 Birkhofer Road, $715,000
Healdsburg
229 Cottonwood Circle, $440,000
Monte Rio
22910 Conifer Drive, $350,000
Penngrove
459 Ronsheimer Road, $1,600,000
Petaluma
623 Searles Way, $555,000
736 Louise Drive, $635,000
934 Kensington Place, $710,000
821 Marble Way, $728,000
1620 Del Oro Circle, $763,000
6 Gypsum Court, $780,000
Rohnert Park
5301 Eunice St., $446,500
4405 Harvard Court, $660,000
Santa Rosa
1750 Glenbrook Drive, $159,000
3868 Shadowhill Drive, $325,000
360 Bucks Road, $450,000
1854 Beachwood Drive, $476,000
1924 Spinnaker Place, $480,000
7256 Oakmont Drive, $532,500
147 White Oak Drive, $550,000
1903 Malano Court, $550,000
1710 Saint Irene Way, $595,000
1703 Blake Place, $599,500
5408 Marit Drive, $620,000
2001 Shelbourne Way, $620,000
182 Webb Drive, $696,000
345 Mountain Vista Court, $701,000
1335 Shady Oak Place, $705,000
4466 Montgomery Drive A, $812,500
3512 Heimbucher Way, $890,000
2520 Amber Lane, $1,100,000
441 Country Club Drive, $1,140,000
Sebastopol
8420 Occidental Road, $850,000
4086 Acreage Lane, $878,000
Sonoma
17220 Keaton Ave., $545,000
18045 Brooks Ave., $550,000
150 Cavedale Road, $970,000
1579 N. Castle Road, $2,600,000
18840 E. Seventh St. #398, $7,100,000
Windsor
1001 Del Roble Lane, $500,000
146 Cottontail Way, $599,000
9715 Lakewood Drive, $820,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
