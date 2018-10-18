State and local leaders will speak Nov. 15-16 in Santa Rosa at a state economic development conference.
The California Economic Summit will feature speakers such as state Controller Betty Yee, state Sen. Mike McGuire, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore and Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey.
The event will be held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel near Railroad Square.
The summit’s website said the gathering aims to help “create real and intelligent remedies that will attract capital, generate jobs and encourage sustainable, resilient communities all over California.”
Gore said in a prepared statement, “A key area of focus this year is the need for resiliency in every region — whether in response to natural disaster, climate change, or economic uncertainty.”
Robert Digitale