Seventy single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 2, ranging in price from $126,000 to $2.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 101 Seawalk Drive in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,17,5000 on Sept. 7. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 4,007 square foot home sits on a 2.82 acre lot minutes from the sea.
Cloverdale
315 Elbridge Ave., $615,000
315 Rolling Hill Court, $619,000
Cotati
121 Flamingo Road, $649,000
8731 Fehler Lane, $650,000
Forestville
6954 Covey Road, $795,000
Glen Ellen
12831 Highway 12, $1,200,000
Graton
8933 Bowers St., $830,000
Guerneville
14901 Old Cazadero Road, $341,500
14471 Memory Lane, $430,000
5139 Muniz Ranch Road, $910,100
Healdsburg
1513 Oakleaf Ave., $500,000
101 Presidential Circle, $547,500
1689 Arbor Way, $853,000
Monte Rio
25457 Highway 116, $140,000
9040 Middle Way, $232,000
21591 Starrett Hill Drive, $564,000
Penngrove
2449 Chester Drive, $980,000
Petaluma
1309 Saint Francis Drive, $535,000
116 Saratoga Court, $570,000
240 Liberty St., $699,000
423 Jacquelyn Lane, $740,000
742 Bordeaux Drive, $819,000
831 Fifth St., $825,000
550 Rebecca Drive, $912,500
707 F St., $975,000
Rohnert Park
7609 Bobbie Way, $325,000
898 Santa Dorotea Circle, $519,000
Santa Rosa
2354 Burbank Ave., $126,000
756 Wilson St., $260,000
3832 Bluegrass Lane, $295,000
2841 Comanche St., $365,000
4025 Madera Ave., $400,000
974 Kingwood St., $425,000
308 Lincoln St., $449,500
1744 Cork Tree Lane, $450,000
111 Heather Drive, $465,000
446 Orchard St., $530,000
1995 Terry Road, $530,000
528 McFall Court, $535,000
2146 Northfield Drive, $541,500
2369 Sandi Lane, $550,000
2420 Taylor Mountain Place, $570,000
2404 Citrine Way, $575,000
2000 Tuxhorn Drive, $595,000
9029 Oak Trail Circle, $635,000
4550 Taylor Ave., $640,000
3616 Greenleaf Drive, $780,000
2339 Oak Knoll Drive, $795,000
354 Benicia Drive, $805,000
3140 Jaylee Drive, $900,000
1658 Ronne Drive, $910,000
910 Fresno Ave., $910,000
3128 Las Mesitas Drive, $989,000
7221 Oakmont Drive, $1,067,000
2621 Sunrise Ave., $1,550,000
729 Montebello Drive, $1,599,000
Sebastopol
1776 Sanders Road, $1,600,000
Sonoma
682 Parthenon Way, $650,000
18371 Cottonwood Ave., $1,050,000
402 Saunders Drive, $1,485,000
716 E. Second St., $1,500,000
The Sea Ranch
346 Moonraker Road, $495,000
39258 Pacific Reach, $845,000
101 Seawalk Drive, $2,175,000
Windsor
1144 Enzos Way, $565,000
7943 Ferrari Way, $620,000
8372 Trione Circle, $654,500
110 Nottingham Way, $660,000
9353 Lakewood Drive, $1,300,000
9615 Lakewood Drive, $1,400,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter