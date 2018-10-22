Robert Foley has been appointed chief strategy officer for Santa Rosa’s Foley Family Wines and Epic Wines and Spirits, the company’s distributor.
Robert is the son of the founder and owner, Bill Foley. Previously, he had been director of operations at Epic Wines and Spirits, but left to work for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team — also owned by his father — in administrative operations.
As part of the promotion, Robert also was appointed chief business officer for the hockey team.
His sister, Courtney, is winemaker at the family’s Chalk Hill Estate and Vineyards. His brother, Patrick, a winemaker at Foley Johnson Winery in Rutherford, died this summer.