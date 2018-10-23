Stocks shudder on Wall Street following steep drops overseas

U.S. stocks slumped broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 200 points and extending the market's recent string of losses.

The latest selling came as investors grew unsettled by slowing economic growth in China and the growing costs of President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies.

China's economy grew 6.5 percent from July to September, the slowest pace since early 2009. The world's second-largest economy was cooling even before the outbreak of a tariff war with Washington. That contrasts with the momentum of the U.S. economy. The government is expected to say Friday that the U.S. economy grew by 3.3 percent in the third quarter, after growing by 4.2 percent in the second quarter.

The strong U.S. economy has helped power earnings growth for companies in the S&P 500. While those companies are expected to deliver 21.9 percent earnings growth for the third quarter, investors are concerned about future growth amid rising inflation, interest rates and uncertainty over trade.

"That's the story, it's not the current quarter results, but the commentary going forward, the impact of tariffs and what that means in terms of costs," said Willie Delwiche, an investment strategist at Baird. "If tariffs didn't come up in earnings calls and commentary, then maybe you could say we were moving away from that, but the opposite is happening."

Caterpillar's stock price tumbled after the heavy equipment manufacturer warned that Trump's taxes on imported steel were driving up production costs. The stock skidded 6 percent to $121.

3M fell 4.5 percent to $192.29 after its earnings missed Wall Street's targets. Caterpillar and 3M were, by far, the biggest decliner in the 30-company Dow average.

Technology companies, health care and energy stocks also accounted for much of the slide on Wall Street, which followed a steep sell-off in Chinese and other global markets.

The S&P 500 fell 25 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,730 as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The index is on course for its worst month since September 2011 and is down 7.5 percent from its most recent high in September.

The Dow erased much of its early losses. It was down 227 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,089. The average was down more than 540 points earlier.

The Nasdaq slid 69 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,399. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 16 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,523. The index is now down for the year.

Decliners outnumbered gainers on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of nearly 8 to 1.

Bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 3.14 percent from 3.19 percent late Monday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's volatility index, known as the VIX, or fear index, jumped 14 percent to its highest level in two weeks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 3.1 percent and European markets traded lower.

Markets have been rattled in recent weeks by increased worries over the impact that rising interest rates, inflation and the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China may have on Corporate America.

Trump has imposed tariffs on about $250 billion in Chinese imports, and Beijing has retaliated by targeting $110 billion in American products. Trump has threatened to tax another $267 billion in Chinese products — a move that would cover virtually everything China ships to America.