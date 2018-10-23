Exchange Bank on Tuesday reported a 43-percent increase in profit for the third quarter compared with the same period in 2017.
The Santa Rosa bank said it had a net income of $9.53 million for the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30, which was helped by a 16-percent increase in its net interest income, especially in its growing loan portfolio.
The institution also had an increase in deposits as a result of fire victims receiving insurance payouts — with a 17 percent increase in deposits for the quarter. Exchange estimated that such short-term deposits have been more than $300 million as a result of fire payouts.
Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect the correct result of the third-quarter earnings.