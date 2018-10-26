Ninety single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 9, ranging in price from $208,500 to $4.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5825 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,359,000 on Sept. 11. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,377 square foot estate featured indoor and outdoor kitchens, a pizza oven, pool, guesthouse and one-acre Cabernet vineyard.
Bodega Bay
277 Spyglass Court, $1,775,000
Cloverdale
1124 Palomino Road, $500,000
11 Rose Court, $569,000
1850 Trimble Lane, $858,000
Cotati
12 Ahlstrom Drive, $509,000
5979 Oak Ave., $630,000
Glen Ellen
1756 Warm Springs Road, $975,000
Guerneville
14200 Cherry St., $208,500
14210 Lovers Lane, $300,000
14855 Old Cazadero Road, $535,000
Healdsburg
5825 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,359,000
Jenner
62 Pacific View Drive, $785,000
Monte Rio
19091 C St.., $404,000
20380 River Blvd., $1,000,000
Petaluma
1174 Ramona Lane, $467,000
2021 Harrison St., $650,000
852 Cottage Court, $654,000
1008 McNear Ave., $690,000
11 Brandy Court, $720,000
127 White Oak Circle, $764,000
669 Paula Lane, $813,000
7 Kazen Way, $851,000
218 Jacquelyn Lane, $915,000
512 McNear Ave., $1,315,000
460 Sunnyslope Road, $1,555,000
196 Jessie Lane, $1,700,000
Rohnert Park
1411 Garrett Court, $450,000
7276 Adrian Drive, $489,000
308 Burton Ave., $510,000
5289 Country Club Drive, $534,000
328 Firethorn Drive, $620,000
Santa Rosa
3503 Brookdale Drive, $235,000
225 Willowgreen Place, $245,000
1660 Mark West Springs Road, $250,000
2613 Spring Oaks Drive, $253,500
550 Richmond Drive, $365,000
2524 Gardner Ave., $399,000
647 McConnell Ave., $412,500
226 Steele Lane, $425,000
2920 Cherokee Ave., $460,000
284 Scenic Ave., $485,000
2417 Guerneville Road, A, $499,000
2418 W. College Ave., $500,000
4952 Sea Wolf Drive, $520,000
2432 Tedeschi Drive, $540,000
4946 Marshall Drive, $560,000
411 Countryside Circle, $568,000
5544 El Encanto Circle, $575,000
741 Davis St., $575,000
4119 King Arthur Court, $600,000
1327 Maes Place, $610,000
2239 Hibiscus Drive, $611,000
5416 Santa Teresa Ave., $619,000
5420 Corbett Circle, $629,000
6451 Pine Valley Drive, $629,000
6563 Pine Valley Drive, $635,000
3422 Fir Drive, $649,000
1483 Mattei Court, $680,000
756 Baird Road, $690,000
3249 Hartley Drive, $693,000
5910 Yerba Buena Road, $765,000
4845 Parktrail Drive, $765,000
5933 Yerba Buena Road, $800,000
409 Denton Way, $844,000
5710 Raters Drive, $860,000
7905 Saint Helena Road, $875,100
170 Willowgreen Place, $879,000
76 Aspen Meadows Circle, $879,000
3425 Lake Park Court, $900,000
2169 Dennis Lane, $999,500
1598 Grayhawk Place, $1,422,000
824 Olive Glen Court, $1,525,000
800 Shiloh Canyon, $3,100,000
Sebastopol
903 First St., $695,000
4755 Daywalt Road, $775,000
8088 Washington Ave., $790,000
218 Florence Ave., $830,000
7536 Gates Drive, $850,000
950 W. Sexton Road, $859,000
6718 Baker Lane, $1,004,000
Sonoma
17345 Sonoma Highway, $425,000
591 Fano Lane, $825,000