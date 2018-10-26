s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 9

JANET BALICKI WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 26, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Ninety single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 9, ranging in price from $208,500 to $4.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5825 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,359,000 on Sept. 11. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,377 square foot estate featured indoor and outdoor kitchens, a pizza oven, pool, guesthouse and one-acre Cabernet vineyard.

See what homes are selling for near you!

Bodega Bay

277 Spyglass Court, $1,775,000

Cloverdale

1124 Palomino Road, $500,000

11 Rose Court, $569,000

1850 Trimble Lane, $858,000

Cotati

12 Ahlstrom Drive, $509,000

5979 Oak Ave., $630,000

Glen Ellen

1756 Warm Springs Road, $975,000

Guerneville

14200 Cherry St., $208,500

14210 Lovers Lane, $300,000

14855 Old Cazadero Road, $535,000

Healdsburg

5825 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,359,000

Jenner

62 Pacific View Drive, $785,000

Monte Rio

19091 C St.., $404,000

20380 River Blvd., $1,000,000

Petaluma

1174 Ramona Lane, $467,000

2021 Harrison St., $650,000

852 Cottage Court, $654,000

1008 McNear Ave., $690,000

11 Brandy Court, $720,000

127 White Oak Circle, $764,000

669 Paula Lane, $813,000

7 Kazen Way, $851,000

218 Jacquelyn Lane, $915,000

512 McNear Ave., $1,315,000

460 Sunnyslope Road, $1,555,000

196 Jessie Lane, $1,700,000

Rohnert Park

1411 Garrett Court, $450,000

7276 Adrian Drive, $489,000

308 Burton Ave., $510,000

5289 Country Club Drive, $534,000

328 Firethorn Drive, $620,000

Santa Rosa

3503 Brookdale Drive, $235,000

225 Willowgreen Place, $245,000

1660 Mark West Springs Road, $250,000

2613 Spring Oaks Drive, $253,500

550 Richmond Drive, $365,000

2524 Gardner Ave., $399,000

647 McConnell Ave., $412,500

226 Steele Lane, $425,000

2920 Cherokee Ave., $460,000

284 Scenic Ave., $485,000

2417 Guerneville Road, A, $499,000

2418 W. College Ave., $500,000

4952 Sea Wolf Drive, $520,000

2432 Tedeschi Drive, $540,000

4946 Marshall Drive, $560,000

411 Countryside Circle, $568,000

5544 El Encanto Circle, $575,000

741 Davis St., $575,000

4119 King Arthur Court, $600,000

1327 Maes Place, $610,000

2239 Hibiscus Drive, $611,000

5416 Santa Teresa Ave., $619,000

5420 Corbett Circle, $629,000

6451 Pine Valley Drive, $629,000

6563 Pine Valley Drive, $635,000

3422 Fir Drive, $649,000

1483 Mattei Court, $680,000

756 Baird Road, $690,000

3249 Hartley Drive, $693,000

5910 Yerba Buena Road, $765,000

4845 Parktrail Drive, $765,000

5933 Yerba Buena Road, $800,000

409 Denton Way, $844,000

5710 Raters Drive, $860,000

7905 Saint Helena Road, $875,100

170 Willowgreen Place, $879,000

76 Aspen Meadows Circle, $879,000

3425 Lake Park Court, $900,000

2169 Dennis Lane, $999,500

1598 Grayhawk Place, $1,422,000

824 Olive Glen Court, $1,525,000

800 Shiloh Canyon, $3,100,000

Sebastopol

903 First St., $695,000

4755 Daywalt Road, $775,000

8088 Washington Ave., $790,000

218 Florence Ave., $830,000

7536 Gates Drive, $850,000

950 W. Sexton Road, $859,000

6718 Baker Lane, $1,004,000

Sonoma

17345 Sonoma Highway, $425,000

591 Fano Lane, $825,000

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

714 E. Fifth St., $930,000

571 Michael Drive, $1,280,000

252 E. Watmaugh Road, $1,350,000

720 E. MacArthur St., $1,380,000

The Sea Ranch

40481 Tide Pool, $2,125,000

Windsor

116 Thrushwing Ave., $592,500

7512 Rafanelli Lane, $789,000

9669 Lakewood Drive, $1,027,500

Related Stories
Search Sonoma County home sales

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment