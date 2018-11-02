Ninety-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 16 ranging in price from $70,000 to $2.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 779 Oak Lane in Sonoma which sold for $2,900,000 on Sept. 19. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, remodeled mid-century estate featured an indoor/outdoor design, pool, spa, gas fire pit, fruit trees and professional kitchen appliances.
Bodega Bay
250 Condor Court, $1,061,500
Cazadero
4525 Austin Creek Road, $335,000
Cloverdale
103 Gentle Breeze Way, $505,000
124 William Circle, $540,000
309 Pepperwood Drive, $625,000
216 Creekside St., $649,000
Forestville
9576 Champs De Elysees, $430,000
Guerneville
11961 Canyon Drive, $387,000
18135 Highway 116, $550,000
18147 Highway 116, $550,000
Healdsburg
8900 Mill Creek Road, $480,000
306 Mountain View Drive, $525,000
704 University St., $661,500
1359 Prentice Drive, $725,000
212 Tucker St., $1,325,100
Kenwood
2833 Bristol Road, $400,000
211 Adobe Canyon Road, $1,550,000
Monte Rio
21000 River Blvd., $70,000
Petaluma
724 Marin Way, $540,000
323 I St., $557,000
1112 Birch Drive, $690,000
1648 Chehalis Drive, $705,000
815 Sixth St., $725,000
4 Arrowhead Court, $779,000
107 Sixth St., $790,000
868 Cherry St., $925,000
6691 Moro St., $1,285,000
Rohnert Park
7799 Bernice Court, $500,000
8750 Laurelwood Drive, $575,000
1458 Gregory Court, $575,000
1360 Jasmine Circle, $585,000
1260 Holly Ave., $591,000
1514 Golf Course Drive, $635,000
1533 Marcel Place, $644,000
540 S. Lydia Court, $675,000
1248 Honeybrook Place, $695,000
6182 Santa Clara Place, $825,000
Santa Rosa
51 Oxford Court, $219,000
287 Anteeo Way, $330,000
2508 W. Stephanie Court, $342,000
921 San Domingo Drive, $386,000
505 Wikiup Drive, $410,000
939 Kingwood St., $448,000
201 Darek Drive, $455,000
678 Echo Lake Way, $468,000
1927 Calavaras Drive, $495,000
795 Hunter Lane, $500,000
2205 Magowan Drive, $500,000
5166 Firestone Place, $515,000
1825 Little John Lane, $525,000
2709 Gallop Drive, $535,000
6741 Wintergreen Court, $535,000
9 Meadowgreen Court, $541,000
1228 Caribou Court, $550,000
4090 Louis Krohn Drive, $557,500
1392 Snowy Egret Drive, $600,000
1334 Shady Oak Place, $600,000
10 Ascot Drive, $612,000
276 Jacqueline Drive, $615,000
2140 Nyla Place, $615,000
2523 Mimosa St., $634,000
1419 Saint Francis Road, $650,000
6580 Stone Bridge Road, $650,000
2566 Laguna Road, $675,000
2170 Floral Way, $700,000
425 Oak Vista Drive, $715,000
1401 Wikiup Drive, $715,500
408 Oak Brook Place, $729,000
4001 Walker Ave., $780,000
6455 Pine Valley Drive, $800,000
2476 Creek Meadow Drive, $850,000
3789 Selvage Road, $980,000
6260 Melita Road, $1,165,000
2025 Park Vista Court, $1,299,000
2536 Saddlehorn Court, $1,329,000
6032 Sunhawk Drive, $1,484,000
Sebastopol
1295 Bloomfield Road, $554,000
372 Sparkes Road, $660,000
446 West St., $820,000
3223 Bloomfield Road, $1,010,000
7540 Healdsburg Ave., $1,330,500
3725 Highland Road, $2,695,000
Sonoma
483 San Gabriel Drive, $640,000
19220 Najm Lane, $1,250,000
240 W. Watmaugh Road, $2,000,000
779 Oak Lane, $2,900,000
The Sea Ranch
142 White Fir Wood, $475,000
234 Del Mar Point, $1,299,000
83 Spindrift Close, $1,400,000
Windsor
1211 El Cobar Court, $585,000
8056 Leno Drive, $600,000
87 Diana Court, $621,000
9582 Lakewood Drive, $659,000
800 Colleen Drive, $700,000
1192 Castelletto Place, $750,000
225 Moll Drive, $850,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter