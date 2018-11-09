One hundred and twelve single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 23 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.5 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 660 Alta Vista Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $2,475,000 on Sept. 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,871 square foot Tuscan villa featured a sparkling pool, outdoor pizza oven, raised bed garden, fruit orchard, and breathtaking views.
Bodega Bay
20693 Heron Drive, $990,000
639 Swan Drive, $1,800,000
Calistoga
3860 Mountain Home Ranch Road, $305,000
Cazadero
17950 Bei Road, $402,000
124 Porterfield Creek Drive, $585,000
Cotati
8546 Larch Ave., $550,000
8945 Old Redwood Highway, $780,000
El Verano
1220 Stephens Gate Road, $1,600,000
Forestville
8400 Spring Drive, $498,000
11494 Sunnyside Ave., $565,000
Graton
2618 Edison St., $650,000
Healdsburg
205 Mountain View Drive, $519,000
116 Grayson Way, $664,000
1864 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $665,000
1686 Canyon Run, $875,000
660 Alta Vista Drive, $2,475,000
Penngrove
4949 Rebecca Drive, $1,099,000
Petaluma
129 Round Court, $206,500
6590 Bloomfield Road, $300,000
1460 Serpilio Way, $421,500
1146 Ramona Lane, $450,000
27 Rocca Drive, $572,500
2076 Easton Drive, $600,000
971 Hogwarts Circle, $635,000
1729 Chehalis Drive, $727,000
1017 Via Elisabetta Court, $790,000
1014 Maria Drive, $800,000
1926 Bristol St., $857,500
617 I St., $1,008,000
326 Kentucky St., $1,075,000
10 Pinnacle Drive, $1,245,000
533 Hayes Lane, $1,427,000
Rohnert Park
7031 Almond St., $450,000
503 Anson Ave., $485,000
5485 Eunice St., $490,000
1552 Gary Court, $500,000
7808 Santa Barbara Drive, $510,000
6454 Amberwood St., $515,000
7849 Beverly Drive, $539,000
6174 San Benito Court, $565,000
5294 Evonne Ave., $571,000
185 Adele Ave., $605,000
7420 Maximillian Place, $608,000
281 Burton Ave., $621,000
7804 Medallion Way, $635,000
Santa Rosa
1924 Dennis Lane, $150,000
3700 Franz Valley Road, $200,000
2615 Spring Oaks Drive, $250,000
2035 Gardenview Place, $250,000
564 Barham Ave., $280,000
930 Emmy Lou Court, $380,000
911 Leddy Ave., $409,000
415 Goodman Ave., $425,000
1016 Rubicon Way, $467,000
2445 Vera Drive, $490,000
3340 Miraloma Drive, $500,000
2430 Santa Cruz Court, $505,000
212 Earle St., $528,500
2508 Dixie Place, $537,500
4922 Sunshine Ave., $549,500
2339 Sean Court, $550,000
2342 Battersea St., $554,000
2038 Alexis Court, $559,500
2429 Gilham Way, $565,000
824 Pacific Ave., $582,100
2324 Dancing Penny Way, $585,000
5920 Chandler Court, $600,000
127 Coronation Drive, $628,000
1701 Ditty Ave., $660,000
1517 Peterson Lane, $686,000
8855 Oak Trail Court, $689,000
1615 Alegra Place, $709,000
119 Old Oak Lane, $725,000
1642 Spring Creek Drive, $737,500
2326 Parkwood Court, $765,100
362 Breeden St., $819,000
3415 Moriconi Drive, $870,000
6360 Stone Bridge Road, $879,000
3897 Rock Springs Drive, $895,000
5817 Highway 12, $930,000
2051 Gardenview Place, $949,000
1481 Hawk Crest Place, $955,000
1841 Los Olivos Road, $1,000,000
9276 Oak Trail Circle, $1,100,000
8842 Oak Trail Drive, $1,110,000
4559 Sebastopol Road, $1,250,000
4016 Barnes Road, $1,300,000
3740 Fox Hill Place, $1,550,000
3929 Fawn Glen Place, $2,375,000
Sebastopol
7505 Elphick Road, $520,000
8887 Bodega Highway, $600,000
272 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $641,000
4408 Winfield Lane, $661,000
288 Murphy Ave., $810,000
4275 Hessel Road, $1,400,000
10275 Moonshine Road, $1,855,000
9736 Green Valley Road, $2,050,000
Sonoma
1384 Pueblo Ave., $381,000
13 Temelec Circle, $518,000
149 S. Temelec Circle, $600,000
555 Gregory Circle, $780,000
377 W. Spain St., $950,000
20396 Harrington Drive, $1,170,000
18749 White Oak Drive, $1,175,000
220 Newcomb St., $1,975,000
Windsor
400 Billington Lane, $380,000
154 Esmond Circle, $500,000
643 Shagbark St., $549,000
172 Dartmouth Way, $615,000
1490 Woody Creek Lane, $695,000
1218 Eagle Drive, $775,000
1124 Kidd Road, $937,500
