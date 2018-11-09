s
Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 23

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 9, 2018, 11:23AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
One hundred and twelve single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 23 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.5 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 660 Alta Vista Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $2,475,000 on Sept. 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,871 square foot Tuscan villa featured a sparkling pool, outdoor pizza oven, raised bed garden, fruit orchard, and breathtaking views.

See what homes are selling for near you.


Bodega Bay
20693 Heron Drive, $990,000
639 Swan Drive, $1,800,000


Calistoga
3860 Mountain Home Ranch Road, $305,000


Cazadero
17950 Bei Road, $402,000
124 Porterfield Creek Drive, $585,000


Cotati
8546 Larch Ave., $550,000
8945 Old Redwood Highway, $780,000


El Verano
1220 Stephens Gate Road, $1,600,000


Forestville
8400 Spring Drive, $498,000
11494 Sunnyside Ave., $565,000


Graton
2618 Edison St., $650,000


Healdsburg
205 Mountain View Drive, $519,000
116 Grayson Way, $664,000
1864 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $665,000
1686 Canyon Run, $875,000
660 Alta Vista Drive, $2,475,000


Penngrove
4949 Rebecca Drive, $1,099,000


Petaluma
129 Round Court, $206,500
6590 Bloomfield Road, $300,000
1460 Serpilio Way, $421,500
1146 Ramona Lane, $450,000
27 Rocca Drive, $572,500
2076 Easton Drive, $600,000
971 Hogwarts Circle, $635,000
1729 Chehalis Drive, $727,000
1017 Via Elisabetta Court, $790,000
1014 Maria Drive, $800,000
1926 Bristol St., $857,500
617 I St., $1,008,000
326 Kentucky St., $1,075,000
10 Pinnacle Drive, $1,245,000
533 Hayes Lane, $1,427,000


Rohnert Park
7031 Almond St., $450,000
503 Anson Ave., $485,000
5485 Eunice St., $490,000
1552 Gary Court, $500,000
7808 Santa Barbara Drive, $510,000
6454 Amberwood St., $515,000
7849 Beverly Drive, $539,000
6174 San Benito Court, $565,000
5294 Evonne Ave., $571,000
185 Adele Ave., $605,000
7420 Maximillian Place, $608,000
281 Burton Ave., $621,000
7804 Medallion Way, $635,000


Santa Rosa
1924 Dennis Lane, $150,000
3700 Franz Valley Road, $200,000
2615 Spring Oaks Drive, $250,000
2035 Gardenview Place, $250,000
564 Barham Ave., $280,000
930 Emmy Lou Court, $380,000
911 Leddy Ave., $409,000
415 Goodman Ave., $425,000
1016 Rubicon Way, $467,000
2445 Vera Drive, $490,000
3340 Miraloma Drive, $500,000
2430 Santa Cruz Court, $505,000
212 Earle St., $528,500
2508 Dixie Place, $537,500
4922 Sunshine Ave., $549,500
2339 Sean Court, $550,000
2342 Battersea St., $554,000
2038 Alexis Court, $559,500
2429 Gilham Way, $565,000
824 Pacific Ave., $582,100
2324 Dancing Penny Way, $585,000
5920 Chandler Court, $600,000
127 Coronation Drive, $628,000
1701 Ditty Ave., $660,000
1517 Peterson Lane, $686,000
8855 Oak Trail Court, $689,000
1615 Alegra Place, $709,000
119 Old Oak Lane, $725,000
1642 Spring Creek Drive, $737,500
2326 Parkwood Court, $765,100
362 Breeden St., $819,000
3415 Moriconi Drive, $870,000
6360 Stone Bridge Road, $879,000
3897 Rock Springs Drive, $895,000
5817 Highway 12, $930,000
2051 Gardenview Place, $949,000
1481 Hawk Crest Place, $955,000
1841 Los Olivos Road, $1,000,000
9276 Oak Trail Circle, $1,100,000
8842 Oak Trail Drive, $1,110,000
4559 Sebastopol Road, $1,250,000
4016 Barnes Road, $1,300,000
3740 Fox Hill Place, $1,550,000
3929 Fawn Glen Place, $2,375,000


Sebastopol
7505 Elphick Road, $520,000
8887 Bodega Highway, $600,000
272 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $641,000
4408 Winfield Lane, $661,000
288 Murphy Ave., $810,000
4275 Hessel Road, $1,400,000
10275 Moonshine Road, $1,855,000
9736 Green Valley Road, $2,050,000


Sonoma
1384 Pueblo Ave., $381,000
13 Temelec Circle, $518,000
149 S. Temelec Circle, $600,000
555 Gregory Circle, $780,000
377 W. Spain St., $950,000
20396 Harrington Drive, $1,170,000
18749 White Oak Drive, $1,175,000
220 Newcomb St., $1,975,000


Windsor
400 Billington Lane, $380,000
154 Esmond Circle, $500,000
643 Shagbark St., $549,000
172 Dartmouth Way, $615,000
1490 Woody Creek Lane, $695,000
1218 Eagle Drive, $775,000
1124 Kidd Road, $937,500


Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest., the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

