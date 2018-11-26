(1 of ) La Tortilla Factory: The Santa Rosa-based company is a heavy hitter among tortilla makers. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(2 of ) Laura Chenel’s Chevre: Sebastopol-based Laura Chenel was the first commercial producer of goat cheese in the United States, helping to popularize the product in America. (PD FILE)
(3 of ) Alvarado Street Bakery is a worker-owned bakery located in Petaluma that produces certified organic whole grain breads and bagels. (PD FILE)
(4 of ) Guayaki Yerba Mate: Sebastopol-based Guayaki produces a variety of yerba mate-based products including teas, energy shots, juice and tea blends. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(5 of ) Lagunitas IPA: You can grab a bottle of Lagunitas IPA everywhere from Paris, France to Pensacola, Florida but it all started here in Petaluma. (PD FILE)
(6 of ) Three Twins Ice Cream: Although it started in San Rafael in 2005, Three Twins Ice Cream has been producing delectable treats like sea salted caramel and fair-trade vanilla bean in its Petaluma factory since 2010. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(7 of ) Yuba Bicycles: The Petaluma-based company is known for its stylish cargo bikes that make eco-friendly commuting both fun and easy. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD)
(8 of ) Kozlowski Farms jams: PBJ sandwiches never tasted better than with a scoop of locally made Kozlowski Farms jam. The Forestville-based purveyor’s selection of dipping sauces, fruit butters, dressings, jams, jellies and preserves are sold at chain grocery stores and specialty food outlets in Sonoma County and beyond. (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD)
(9 of ) Monarch Bitters: Phaedra Achor makes bitters from aromatic botanicals like dried ginger root, star anise, juniper berry, cinnamon and fennel. Launched in 2017, the Petaluma-based business is already gaining national attention in this growing niche industry. (Cristina Pascual/Argus-Courier)
(10 of ) Capabunga: Walt Averill and Máire Murphy own Capabunga, a Windsor-based mostly wholesale business that produces custom-branded wine and champagne caps, wine glass identifiers and other household goods. Their #SonomaStrong silicone wine cap helped raise $40,000 for local fire relief. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(11 of ) Willie Bird Turkeys: Have you reserved your Willie Bird Turkey for the holidays? Even the Queen of England knows where to get great poultry. The Santa Rosa company serve the queen smoked duck when she visited the Bay Area way back when. (PD FILE)
(12 of ) Williams Sonoma: In 1953, Sonoma’s Chuck Williams fell in love with French cookware on a trip abroad. He opened his first kitchen and home furnishing store in Sonoma in 1956. The company now has over 500 retail stores worldwide. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(13 of ) Amy’s Kitchen: Global vegetarian powerhouse Amy’s Kitchen has been producing quality meat-free prepared foods since 1987. Its fast food restaurant Amy’s Drive Thru opened in 2015. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD)
(14 of ) Chevoo: Australian and now Sonoma County-based Gerard and Susan Tuck make marinated chevre in the heart of Healdsburg. Their products are now sold in over 1,000 stores nationwide. (ERIK CASTRO/ FOR SONOMA MAGAZINE)
(15 of ) The Survivor Buff: Santa Rosa based Buff USA is the official maker of the buffs seen on the reality show “Survivor.” Founder Joan Rojas invented the product in 1991 when looking for a product to keep his neck and head protected on cross-country motorcycle rides.
(16 of ) Traditional Medicinals: The Sebastopol company was founded in 1974, crafting over 50 herbal teas that aid healing from common ailments. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(17 of ) Camelbak: Petaluma’s Camelbak is best known for hydration packs. A favorite of hikers, cyclists and athletes worldwide. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(18 of ) Clover Sonoma: Petaluma’s Clover Sonoma has been providing quality dairy products in the Bay Area since 1916. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(19 of ) Pliny the Younger by Russian River Brewing : Cult favorite Pliny the Younger is arguably the most sought after beer in the nation. Only available for two weeks in early February, Pliny fans from around the world have stood in line for hours to get a sip of the full-bodied Triple IPA. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(20 of ) Korbel Champagne: For over 130 years, Guerneville’s Korbel has been producing wines in the méthode champenoise style. Their delectable sparkling wines have been served at nine U.S. presidential inaugurations. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(21 of ) J.M. Rosen’s Cheesecakes: Frank Sinatra was one of J.M. Rosen’s original customers, who talked up the Petaluma shop’s dessert to many of his famous friends and restaurateurs. (PD FILE)
(22 of ) Tin Barn Trading Company makes handmade artisanal soaps, bath salts, lip balms and candles in the heart of Sonoma County. Their products are available at Sonoma County Bathworks in Windsor and online. (Courtesy photo)
(23 of ) Wine Country Chocolate: Glen Ellen’s Wine Country Chocolate creates chocolate truffles inspired by local vineyards as well as fruits, coffees and liqueurs. (PD FILE)
(24 of ) Sonoma Pinery: Sara Giudice makes custom-scented artisanal candles in Sonoma. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(25 of ) NeilMed Neti Pot: Santa Rosa-based NeilMed Pharmaceuticals has been providing relief to allergy sufferers since 2000, with their saline nasal irrigation systems, recommended by doctors all over the world. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(26 of ) Sonoma County wines and olive oils. With our warm Mediterranean climates Sonoma County produces a number of award-winning wines and olive oils enjoyed by customers worldwide. In addtion to wine there are countless other products produced in Sonoma County from kombucha to tea to clothing. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR THE PD)
(27 of ) Uppercase Tea: Sonoma’s Uppercase Tea offers high-quality teas that benefit women’s causes including Sonoma Valley Teen Services, the Wine Women nonprofit and the Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club. (Robbi Pengelly/ Index-Tribune)
(28 of ) Kala Ukuleles: After living in Hawaii for several years, multi-instrumentalist Mike Upton fell in love with the ukulele, starting his own manufacturing business in Petaluma in 2005. Kala Brand Ukuleles have been played by world-class musicians like indie artist Vance Joy. (PD FILE)