Peet’s Coffee is about to get a little more hippie.

The company said Thursday it bought majority ownership of Petaluma’s Revive Kombucha, which was founded eight years ago by a couple who started selling their fermented organic tea at the Santa Rosa Farmers Market and managed the business through skyrocketing growth in the specialty drink sector.

Last year, Emeryville-based Peet’s became a minority owner of the local company led by Sean and Rebekah Lovett, after investing $7.5 million in it. Other investors, including Blair Kellison, CEO of Traditional Medicinals Inc. of Rohnert Park, joined the coffee shop chain with smaller investments in Revive.

Under the new deal, the Lovetts will maintain a minority ownership position in the company they launched in 2010, as well as keep operational leadership roles. Specific financial terms, such as the cash value of Peet’s fresh investment in Revive, were not disclosed.

“It’s been a big decision. I’m feeling that we got a foundation set for the future,” said Sean Lovett, 42, who got into kombucha as a healthier alternative from the soda he drank growing up in the Midwest.

Revive employs 23 workers who also will benefit because they all own smaller shares of the company, Lovett said.

Peet’s cash injection giving it controlling ownership will allow Revive to better compete in the kombucha market, estimated to be as much as $2 billion by 2020, said Eric Lauterbach, president of the coffee shop chain’s consumer division. Over the past 52 weeks, Revive posted a 168 percent increase in retail sales.

Kombucha is increasingly shedding its perception as a hippie drink — though it is thought to have originated centuries ago in the Far East — as more consumers have embraced it for its probiotic qualities. It has become a popular workplace drink at technology firms, such as Twitter, which have kombucha on tap, as well as local bars and restaurants for customers looking for a nonalcoholic alternative.

The demand has triggered a bidding war among beverage giants for more established kombucha brands. PepsiCo bought KeVita in 2016 for a purported $200 million and Coca-Cola bought the Australian Mojo this year.

The Peet’s deal also will allow Revive to keep up with its competitors obtaining better placement on supermarket shelves. “They’ve always had an amazing sales organization,” Lovett said of Peet’s. “We needed to pick a destination. I wanted to be driving that consideration early on.”

Peet’s was taken private in 2012 by JAB Holding Co., a Luxembourg-based private equity firm with a portfolio of notable companies such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Einstein Bros. Bagel and Caribou Coffee. As a private company, Peet’s has gone on an acquisition spree by buying Mighty Leaf Tea and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, which attracted a big following of fans for its iced coffee product.

Revive will be able to “get to that next stage” with its sales at Peet’s coffee shops in eight states and the District of Columbia, Lauterbach said. Both iced coffee and kombucha are offerings that customers are increasingly ordering, especially younger people. “It used to be selling and placing hot coffee,” he said. “We believe that is a big part of the portfolio going forward.”

The Lovetts focused on quality ingredients going into their kombucha, making sure they were fair-trade certified with no genetically modified products. The drinks also are sweeter and less vinegary than its competitors, notably its “Original Cola” drink that enabled Revive to carve a niche in an emerging market with new customers.