Seventy-seven single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 11, ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20014 Saint Germain Lane in Sonoma which sold for $2,500,000 on Nov. 14. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,237 square foot Craftsman featured a vegetable garden, chef's kitchen, bocce ball court and a sparkling pool.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1145 Bodega Ave., $610,000
341 Tom Jones Court, $1,000,000
20080 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,560,000
Cloverdale
419 N. Washington St., $565,000
Cotati
16 Gilman Ranch Road, $1,229,000
Forestville
8272 Knoll Drive, $720,000
Glen Ellen
1420 London Ranch Road, $715,000
12575 Dunbar Road, $2,050,000
Guerneville
14475 McLane Ave., $200,000
14477 Memory Lane, $325,000
17475 Summit Ave., $475,000
14655 Drake Road, $495,000
Healdsburg
1143 Hillside Drive, $524,000
Penngrove
1732 Alan Drive, $1,250,000
Petaluma
510 Mountain View Ave., $370,000
1948 Bristol St., $645,000
1547 Anna Way, $690,000
1104 Valley Oak Court, $750,000
516 Central Ave., $805,000
519 Maria Drive, $820,000
1105 I St., $830,000
801 Gossage Ave., $900,000
4290 Leigh Lane, $1,580,000
Rohnert Park
509 Baron Drive, $465,000
442 Alta Ave., $545,000
443 Ava Ave., $565,000
1303 Marissa Court, $623,000
5707 Davis Circle, $705,000
5101 Kolton Place, $775,000
Santa Rosa
1939 Dogwood Drive, $150,000
1674 Waring Court, $154,000
1945 San Miguel Ave., $175,000
3837 Sedgemoore Drive, $250,000
1218 Valerie Way, $300,000
1000 Stanislaus Way, $390,000
211 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $424,500
2496 Copperfield Drive, $430,000
1488 Michele Way, $450,000
1060 Rubicon Way, $455,000
1887 Shelley Drive, $460,000
384 Mark West Commons Circle, $475,000
2415 Humboldt St., $490,000
2121 Peterson Lane, $500,000
2529 Valley Center Drive, $500,000
1549 Leonard Ave., $500,000
2313 Jose Ave., $511,000
2046 Franklin Ave., $530,000
4750 Rinconada Drive, $530,000
2399 Valley West Drive, $560,000
6378 Stone Bridge Road, $560,000
3374 Santa Rosa Ave., $565,000
916 Quieto Calle, $575,000
537 Emerald Park Court, $596,500
2345 Pinercrest Drive, $634,000
8863 Oak Trail Drive, $645,000
5750 Erland Road, $650,000
824 Brush Creek Road, $667,000
5022 Boulder Lane, $695,000
472 Oak Brook Court, $700,000
2100 Grace Drive, $730,000
2845 Creekside Road, $765,000
1707 La Caida Court, $825,000
2352 Horseshoe Court, $900,000
3919 Shadowhill Drive, $900,000
Sebastopol
2670 Burnside Road, $300,000
2440 Blucher Valley Road, $840,000
1980 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,157,000
Sonoma
380 Cherry Ave., $300,100
1244 Nash St., $567,500
18233 Lucas Ave., $575,000
21318 Via Colombard, $750,000
661 Barcelona Drive, $920,000
455 E Walnut St., $1,000,000
17575 Carriger Road, $1,900,000
20014 Saint Germain Lane, $2,500,000
The Sea Ranch
39100 Curlew Reach, $2,275,000
Windsor
9511 Whitehall Court, $735,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter