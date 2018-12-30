Grape grower meeting for Lake, Mendocino counties

A meeting for grape growers in Mendocino and Lake counties will be held on Jan. 8 in Upper Lake to learn more about crop insurance.

The issue is especially relevant as growers in both counties had their grapes rejected by large wine companies during this year’s harvest becaue of due to smoke taint from the Mendocino Complex fires.

The speakers will include John Aguirre, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers and Katie Delbar, executive director of the Mendocino-Lake County USDA Farm Service Agency.

The meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lodge at Blue Lakes, 5135 State Highway 20.

Growers may reserve a space online by visiting bit.ly/ins-seminar.

Fetzer Vineyards executive receives ‘green’ award

Cindy DeVries, the chief operating officer at Fetzer Vineyards, has been named the Green Personality of the Year by the Drinks Business publication.

The Drinks Business is a publication based in the United Kingdom and has presented annually its Green Awards to companies and individuals for their sustainability and environmental achievements.

DeVries was recognized for her role in leading Hopland-based Fetzer in its sustainability efforts under two different ownership changes in her 25-year career. The publication noted her “single-minded drive to ensure one business lives and breathes sustainability.”

Lawmaker Mike Thompson to speak to vintners

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will be the keynote speaker for the Sonoma County Vintners annual meeting on Jan. 22.

The meeting will preview the agenda for 2019 for the trade group, which is the pre-eminent winery organization in the county.

It will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Student Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. A reception will follow.

