Sixty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 18 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.07 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 15644 Arnold Drive in Sonoma which sold for $2.07 million on Nov. 21. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3,154 square foot home featured a main residence, pool, barn, horse arena, fenced-in pasture, manicured grounds and mountain views.
Cloverdale
317 Portofino Way, $525,000
492 S. Foothill Blvd., $550,000
201 Albertz St., $599,000
Cotati
608 McGinnis Circle, $669,500
Guerneville
14692 Canyon One Road, $280,000
Jenner
2245 Muniz Ranch Road, $785,000
Petaluma
1308 McNeil Ave., $515,000
851 S. McDowell Blvd., $574,000
1716 Putnam Way, $650,000
916 Pecan Way, $665,100
1693 Madeira Circle, $765,000
1218 B St., $830,000
12 Orchard Lane, $845,000
3300 Eastman Lane, $850,000
Rohnert Park
749 Hudis St., $260,000
378 Burton Ave., $375,000
540 Baron Drive, $500,000
512 Myrtle Ave., $550,000
8032 Mitchell Drive, $590,000
1226 Hemp Court, $635,000
742 Hudis St., $740,000
4359 Heritage Lane, $984,000
Santa Rosa
1987 Pine Meadow Drive, $150,000
1632 Brandee Lane, $160,000
3517 Brookdale Drive, $230,000
4093 Stony Point Road, $260,000
2380 Millay Court, $410,000
3780 Leete Ave., $415,000
336 W. Eighth St., $426,000
2223 Burbank Ave., $449,000
1748 Cooper Drive, $460,000
1946 Greeneich Ave., $480,000
5105 Tunisia Ave., $515,000
1495 Ditty Ave., $550,000
310 Jean Drive, $579,000
1567 Cabernet Circle, $598,000
4086 Alexander David Court, $600,100
1759 Walnut Creek Drive, $607,500
1922 Marian Lane, $623,600
918 Washington St., $647,000
297 Michael Drive, $650,000
1719 Tahoe Drive, $665,000
5245 Montecito Ave., $669,500
2005 Citrine Way, $680,000
330 Pythian Road, $699,000
4705 Hillsboro Circle, $720,000
2524 Red Willow Drive, $720,000
198 Mountain Vista Circle, $722,500
1826 San Ramon Way, $975,000
2375 Los Olivos Road, $1,287,000
960 Stony Point Road, $3,000,000
Sebastopol
1100 Sexton Road, $837,500
869 Tilton Road, $1,210,000
Sonoma
17936 San Carlos Drive, $385,000
114 Malet St., $895,000
15644 Arnold Drive, $2,070,000
The Sea Ranch
353 Main Sail, $1,150,000
Windsor
379 Pollard Way, $549,500
83 Jensen Lane, $550,000
950 Foothill Drive, $585,000
88 Brianne Circle, $592,000
532 Walten Way, $645,000
75 Jensen Lane, $800,000
