Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 25, ranging in price from $89 thousand to $2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 2075 Lytton Springs Road in Healdsburg which sold for $1,995,000 on Nov. 28. This 3 bedroom 4 bathroom former vacation rental featured a pool, spa, sauna, stainless-steel appliances and breathtaking views from every room in the house.
Bodega Bay
5390 El Camino Bella, $935,000
Cazadero
33850 Kruse Ranch Road, $475,000
Cloverdale
117 Clover Springs Drive, $480,000
103 Primrose Lane, $565,000
Cotati
207 Mendelssohn Court, $740,000
Forestville
8416 Spring Drive, $325,000
10275 Old River Road, $429,000
Geyserville
1112 Nutter Road, $1,000,000
Guerneville
14790 Old Cazadero Road, $324,000
15083 Leasowe Lane, $419,000
Healdsburg
2061 Redwood Drive, $146,000
15450 Chalk Hill Road, $1,600,000
2075 Lytton Springs Road, $1,995,000
Kenwood
360 Treehaven Lane, $600,000
Occidental
16840 Lauri Lane, $600,000
Penngrove
825 Palm Ave., $916,500
1800 William Drive, $1,000,000
Petaluma
338 Stuart Drive, $89,000
1123 Saint Vincent Court, $550,000
1517 Sierra Drive, $565,000
1735 Kearny St., $585,000
1032 Addison Circle, $590,000
927 Wood Sorrel Drive, $600,000
504 Sutter St., $625,000
2035 Weatherby Way, $625,000
1928 Saint Augustine Way, $650,000
1624 Eastside Way, $650,000
1726 Caracas Court, $760,000
772 Riesling Road, $770,000
772 Corona Road, $950,000
Rohnert Park
1506 Garfield Court, $575,000
Santa Rosa
1923 San Marcos Drive, $100,000
3360 Sansone Court, $165,000
3480 San Sonita Drive, $170,000
1934 Viewpointe Circle, $200,000
713 Wikiup Drive, $265,000
816 Liana Drive, $315,000
560 Juilliard Park Drive, $360,000
2855 Hardies Lane, $360,000
2730 Bennett Ridge Road, $365,000
28 Randall Lane, $400,000
2054 Linwood Ave., $400,100
3755 Porter Creek Road, $410,000
1626 Lance Drive, $421,000
419 Duncan St., $430,000
732 Dutton Ave., $430,000
543 Courtyard Circle, $435,000
2722 Sonoma Ave., $445,000
1936 Genoa Place, $445,000
436 Deerfield Circle, $465,000
2359 Morningside Circle, $470,000
2426 College Park Circle, $475,000
2340 Roburta Lane, $475,000
2134 Crystal Hill Drive, $480,000
1957 Northfield Drive, $487,000
1636 Elmendorf Place, $525,000
1838 Orchard St., $530,500
1418 Russell Ave., $535,000
1323 Peterson Lane, $545,000
2327 Kipland Drive, $559,000
1523 Raegan Way, $565,000
2466 Darla Drive, $565,000
2488 Placer Drive, $565,000
4958 Deerwood Drive, $580,000
7100 Oak Leaf Drive, $583,000
2225 Burbank Ave., $585,000
1779 Walnut Creek Drive, $599,000
313 Jean Drive, $600,000
1731 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $606,000
326 Sherwood Drive, $606,000
2413 Parkcreek Drive, $630,000
4470 Drury Lane, $650,000
3823 Louis Krohn Drive, $650,000
460 Rusty Drive, $660,000
2140 Passado Court, $725,000
2484 Creek Meadow Drive, $749,000
4040 Chanate Road, $760,000
319 Breeden St., $766,000
300 Darbster Place, $890,000
380 Piezzi Road, $915,000
5167 Hall Road, $990,000
524 Buena Vista Drive, $995,000
3496 Santa Rosa Ave., $1,050,000
2900 Piner Road, $1,225,000
5903 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,350,000
3640 Helford Place, $1,375,000
Sebastopol
7611 Washington Ave., $489,000
497 Ragle Court, $725,000
8595 Lawrence Lane, $895,000
Sonoma
185 Central Ave., $519,000
18431 Second Ave., $549,000
Windsor
936 W. Starburst Court, $364,000
754 Willowood Way, $620,000
8416 Trione Circle, $640,000
9517 Biggs Way, $675,100
332 La Quinta Drive, $698,000
1138 Rachael Lane, $840,000
9619 Montez Court, $865,000
9376 Lakewood Drive, $1,150,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter