s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Bringing Sonoma County wine bottles to life with a new app

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 17, 2019, 6:09PM
| Updated 2 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Despite the disruption taking place within the U.S. wine marketplace, traditional wine stores should be able to survive by providing a service shoppers can’t get elsewhere, a top wholesale executive said Thursday.

“They (consumers) want human interaction,” said Eric Hemer, senior vice president and corporate director of wine for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of America. The Miami-based company is the largest wine wholesaler in the nation, serving 44 states and the District of Columbia, and can help make or break labels.

Hemer was a featured speaker at the Sonoma County Winegrowers’ Dollars & Sense conference that was held at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. The annual summit signals the kickoff of the growing season for the 2019 vintage for the trade group, which represents more than 1,800 grape growers in the county.

During the event, growers heard about a slowing sales market in which wineries now are reluctant to raise bottle prices. That will affect local growers because they will be unlikely to charge more for the premium grapes they grow in Sonoma County in the aftermath of a 25-percent increase in grape prices over the past five years.

“Sales are sluggish. Buyers are cautious. Supply is more of a bad word today,” said Glenn Proctor, a partner at Ciatti Co., a Novato-based grape brokerage.

The wine sales slowdown also is occurring at the same time there is more competition and consolidation within the wine retail sector. In 1995, there were only 1,800 wineries nationwide with 3,000 distributors. Last year, there were 10,016 wineries with only 1,213 distributors, with retail shelf space now at a premium, Hemer said.

That has led more wineries to sell their product directly to consumers through digital channels. In 2017, there were $2.7 billion of such direct sales. Many analysts also are keeping their eyes on when e-commerce juggernaut Amazon will take another crack at the wine market — which has so far eluded the Seattle company — since it finalized its acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

“Beverage alcohol is ripe for a disruptive competitor,” Hemer said.

Wine, however, remains a product that most consumers need some guidance regarding decisions over price, taste, suitable food pairings and even how the grapes are grown, he said.

“Wine can be so confusing and overwhelming for many consumers. To have somebody that they have developed a level of trust with is something they will never be able to replace,” Hemer said.

Wine retailers also are embracing the digital realm by selling their products online to states that allow such interstate shipping, which now includes 13 states and the District of Columbia. The U.S. Supreme Court heard a case on Wednesday that may open up their ability to better compete with wineries in that marketplace and expand online wine sales.

“I always recommend a retailer that I know personally that has a high level of knowledge — that is also not going to rip you off and they will steer you to what you want in your price range,” he said.

To help better compete in the marketplace, the county winegrowers’ trade group on Thursday unveiled a new app that will allow users to scan the label of certain locally produced wines to learn more about the product. The app will open a video and additional text explaining how the grapes were grown and more information about the winery that produced the wine.

Most Popular Stories
Police say no gunman found on SRJC campus
Fierce storm brings flooding, road closures, power outages to county
A look at 49ers' free-agent options this offseason
Speeding driver killed in rain-fueled east Sonoma County crash ID'd
Windy storm slams Sonoma County

“Have you ever had a wine bottle come to life?” said Karrissa Kruse, president of the trade group, in unveiling the app.

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery of Healdsburg and Dutton-Goldfield Winery of Sebastopol will be some of the first local wineries to have such “augmented reality” placed on their wine labels.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @billswindell.

Most Popular Stories
Police say no gunman found on SRJC campus
Fierce storm brings flooding, road closures, power outages to county
A look at 49ers' free-agent options this offseason
Authorities ID suspect in deadly Northern California shooting rampage
Santa Rosa teen attacks coworker with hatchet at construction site, Sheriff’s Office says
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Speeding driver killed in rain-fueled east Sonoma County crash ID'd
Gas leak prompts evacuations near downtown Santa Rosa
Show Comment