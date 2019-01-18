Eighty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 2 ranging in price from $33,500 to $3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3069 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $3,000,000 on Dec. 4. This three residence estate included an inspired contemporary farmhouse which transformed a classic 1890 structure with glass walls, concrete and rare hardwoods. In addition to the main residence there were two guest cottages, a hobby vineyard, pool, spa and fruit trees.
Camp Meeker
39 Bohemian Highway, $350,000
Cloverdale
350 Else Way, $575,000
113 Douglas Fir Circle, $639,000
Cotati
8958 Cypress Ave., $1,170,000
Forestville
9630 Rio Vista Road, $346,500
9585 Rio Vista Road, $515,000
10275 Highway 116, $635,000
Glen Ellen
4281 Lakeside Road, $525,000
Guerneville
14615 Cherry St., $33,500
14461 Old Cazadero Road, $270,000
15319 Willow Road, $325,000
Healdsburg
330 Grandview Court, $575,000
548 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,010,000
402 Mason St., $1,250,000
3069 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,000,000
Occidental
1115 Bohemian Lane, $1,580,000
Petaluma
404 Cortez Drive, $440,000
1114 Ramona Lane, $510,000
135 Rene Drive, $519,500
1648 Sarkesian Drive, $626,500
124 Glacier Court, $650,000
1741 Silverado Circle, $699,000
1602 Juliet Drive, $705,000
4708 Roblar Road, $706,000
1805 Spoonbill Ave., $752,000
1018 Gailinda Court, $925,000
263 Cambridge Lane, $1,100,000
841 Chapman Lane, $1,422,000
Rohnert Park
8050 Mason Drive, $422,500
5453 Kaitlyn Place, $665,000
5125 Kolton Place, $685,000
1617 Kassidy Place, $788,000
Santa Rosa
1631 Nina Court, $150,000
1310 Dogwood Drive, $150,000
5400 Meadow Vista Trail, $168,182
4291 Deer Trail Road, $355,000
3014 Hardies Lane, $375,000
251 Barham Ave., $419,000
2303 Jose Ave., $440,000
651 Leo Drive, $440,000
1771 Eardley Ave., $460,000
3002 Claremont Drive, $485,000
2656 Barndance Lane, $495,000
1226 Albert Drive, $513,500
1222 Kathy St., $514,000
2140 Slater St., $535,000
2807 Audubon Court, $536,000
2437 Redoak Court, $540,000
3030 Midway Drive, $550,000
4124 Yeager Drive, $552,500
4934 Sunshine Ave., $560,000
2490 Gads Hill St., $570,000
2014 Lone Star Court, $599,000
487 Noonan Ranch Lane, $599,000
5319 Diane Way, $615,000
4119 Trinity Drive, $643,000
2144 San Antonio Drive, $650,000
635 Hunter Lane, $665,000
760 Summerfield Road, $675,000
3746 Spring Creek Drive, $675,000
3548 Deer Park Court, $682,000
2611 Hidden Valley Drive, $815,000
4623 Glencannon St., $874,000
585 Caber Drive, $1,135,000
5155 Burnham Ranch Road, $1,340,000
905 Quarry Point, $1,462,500
100 Frey Road, $1,687,000
5200 Burnham Ranch Road, $2,250,000
Sebastopol
1640 Watertrough Road, $669,000
7941 Juanita Court, $675,000
12665 Fiori Lane, $735,000
1704 Hurlbut Ave., $785,000
7483 Kennedy Road, $995,000
1347 Montreal Lane, $999,000
10531 Bodega Highway, $1,465,000
2495 Sanders Road, $2,300,000
Sonoma
18046 Myrtle Ave., $350,000
605 Calle Del Monte, $525,000
125 Temelec Circle, $572,000
1040 Solano Ave., $716,000
519 Joaquin Drive, $730,000
402 E. MacArthur St., $1,165,000
3768 Grove St., $1,250,000
18760 Orange Ave., $1,300,000
1179 E. Fifth St., $1,700,000
Windsor
9547 Wellington Circle, $590,000
1028 Ginkgo Place, $619,000
277 Decanter Circle, $700,000
