49ers legend Joe Montana looking to score with marijuana

PAUL ELIAS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 24, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco 49er legend Joe Montana is looking to hit pay dirt in the legal marijuana industry.

San Jose, California-based Caliva announced Thursday that the Hall of Fame quarterback's venture capital firm was taking part in a $75 million investment in the company. It didn't disclose Montana's portion of the investment.

Caliva operates a farm and two retail stores in Northern California and distributes its branded products in roughly two dozen other retail outlets in the state.

The 62-year-old said in a statement that he was investing in marijuana in part to combat opioid addiction. Some doctors recommend marijuana to treat opioid addiction.

Former Yahoo! Inc. chief executive officer Carol Bartz also took part in the investment and will join the company's board of directors.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine