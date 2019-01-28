What jobs pay the most in Sonoma County?

JANET BALICKI
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 28, 2019
Looking for a six-figure salary in Sonoma County? According to the most recently released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2017, careers in health care, law, public safety and IT rake in the most dough.

Because Sonoma County is rich in agriculture, this particular sector also made the list. Compared to the rest of the nation, the region has an unusually high number of farming, environmental, forestry, fishing and construction jobs, many of which earn over $99,000 a year.

Curious about which career made No. 1? Click through our gallery to view Sonoma County’s highest paying job in 2017.

