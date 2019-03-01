Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 13
Fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 13 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 626 Johnson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,550,000 on Jan. 17. This two bedroom, two bathroom 1908 bungalow was renovated in the modern farmhouse style and featured hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry and an income generating one bedroom, one bathroom guesthouse.
Bodega Bay
147 Surfbird Court, $1,100,000
Forestville
11098 Dell Ave., $510,000
Guerneville
14230 Cherry St., $150,000
Healdsburg
416 North St., $885,000
1208 Chiquita Road, $1,400,000
626 Johnson St., $2,550,000
Petaluma
490 King Road, $505,000
505 Maria Drive, $583,000
1645 Weaverly Drive, $594,000
Rohnert Park
1141 Copeland Creek Drive, $450,000
1440 Mathias Place, $630,000
1237 Honeybrook Place, $660,000
Santa Rosa
2013 Camino Del Prado, $162,000
5170 Vista Grande Drive, $185,000
255 Mountain Vista Lane, $399,000
1290 Trombetta St., $445,000
2916 Huron Court, $460,000
2745 Lakeview Drive, $470,000
4 Meadowgreen Court, $470,000
3018 Rocklin Drive, $515,000
1203 Beaver St., $515,000
3257 Wilder Road, $520,000
1612 Clover Drive, $525,000
507 Madison St., $549,000
616 Powderhorn Ave., $550,000
2446 Jenes Lane, $575,000
2146 Longhorn Circle, $579,000
5094 Dieter Court, $585,000
2987 Sunny Wood Circle, $597,500
3935 Shadowhill Drive, $610,000
4932 Hansen Drive, $624,000
2510 Chanate Road, $625,000
1920 Contra Costa Ave., $685,000
915 Yuba Drive, $688,000
2154 Francisco Ave., $695,100
18 Oak Island Drive, $700,000
4420 La Paz Lane, $1,117,000
3603 Holly Ridge Drive, $1,221,000
1500 Manzanita Ave., $1,225,000
3635 Holland Drive, $1,250,000
Sebastopol
361 Johnson St., $569,500
300 Bloomfield Road, $735,000
3162 Elisa Ann Way, $750,000
3379 Mariola Road, $770,000
2836 Bloomfield Road, $1,460,000
Sonoma
17655 Greger St., $665,000
458 Brownstone Lane, $1,000,000
The Sea Ranch
42162 Leeward Road, $625,000
125 Larkspur Close, $945,000
326 Conifer Close, $1,300,000
Windsor
116 Los Robles Ave., $560,000
8136 Countryside Court, $690,000
7652 Eighth Hole Drive, $700,000
1186 Pedroncelli Drive, $700,000
10855 Old Redwood Highway, $800,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation’s largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter