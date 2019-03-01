Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 13

Fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 13 ranging in price from $150,000 to $2.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 626 Johnson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,550,000 on Jan. 17. This two bedroom, two bathroom 1908 bungalow was renovated in the modern farmhouse style and featured hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry and an income generating one bedroom, one bathroom guesthouse.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

147 Surfbird Court, $1,100,000

Forestville

11098 Dell Ave., $510,000

Guerneville

14230 Cherry St., $150,000

Healdsburg

416 North St., $885,000

1208 Chiquita Road, $1,400,000

626 Johnson St., $2,550,000

Petaluma

490 King Road, $505,000

505 Maria Drive, $583,000

1645 Weaverly Drive, $594,000

Rohnert Park

1141 Copeland Creek Drive, $450,000

1440 Mathias Place, $630,000

1237 Honeybrook Place, $660,000

Santa Rosa

2013 Camino Del Prado, $162,000

5170 Vista Grande Drive, $185,000

255 Mountain Vista Lane, $399,000

1290 Trombetta St., $445,000

2916 Huron Court, $460,000

2745 Lakeview Drive, $470,000

4 Meadowgreen Court, $470,000

3018 Rocklin Drive, $515,000

1203 Beaver St., $515,000

3257 Wilder Road, $520,000

1612 Clover Drive, $525,000

507 Madison St., $549,000

616 Powderhorn Ave., $550,000

2446 Jenes Lane, $575,000

2146 Longhorn Circle, $579,000

5094 Dieter Court, $585,000

2987 Sunny Wood Circle, $597,500

3935 Shadowhill Drive, $610,000

4932 Hansen Drive, $624,000

2510 Chanate Road, $625,000

1920 Contra Costa Ave., $685,000

915 Yuba Drive, $688,000

2154 Francisco Ave., $695,100

18 Oak Island Drive, $700,000

4420 La Paz Lane, $1,117,000

3603 Holly Ridge Drive, $1,221,000

1500 Manzanita Ave., $1,225,000

3635 Holland Drive, $1,250,000

Sebastopol

361 Johnson St., $569,500

300 Bloomfield Road, $735,000

3162 Elisa Ann Way, $750,000

3379 Mariola Road, $770,000

2836 Bloomfield Road, $1,460,000

Sonoma

17655 Greger St., $665,000

458 Brownstone Lane, $1,000,000

The Sea Ranch

42162 Leeward Road, $625,000

125 Larkspur Close, $945,000

326 Conifer Close, $1,300,000

Windsor

116 Los Robles Ave., $560,000

8136 Countryside Court, $690,000

7652 Eighth Hole Drive, $700,000

1186 Pedroncelli Drive, $700,000

10855 Old Redwood Highway, $800,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation’s largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter