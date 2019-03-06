Family Coppola names its new Oregon winery after French scientist Louis de Broglie

Film director Francis Ford Coppola has come up with another historical figure to name his latest winery, using the moniker of a Nobel-prize winning scientist for his new Oregon property.

The Family Coppola named its 42-acre vineyard in Oregon’s Willamette Valley Domaine de Broglie after Louis de Broglie, the French physicist who made major contributions to quantum theory, the study of matter at the atomic and subatomic level.

Coppola bought the property, which also includes a tasting room, last October. The Geyersville-based business is relying on a third-party winery to make the wine there. The area is located in the northern part of the valley in the Dundee Hills appellation noted for its pinot noir. The winery has four different pinots available to buy beginning Wednesday, with prices starting at $36 a bottle.

“Our excitement continues to grow as we spend more time within the respected Dundee Hills region,” Corey Beck, CEO for The Family Coppola, said in a statement. “The Family Coppola is committed to the community long-term and we’ll continue to prove our dedication through meaningful connections, philanthropy and high-quality winemaking.”

The Oregon property has a small tasting room that will showcase items relating to de Broglie’s work. The downstairs event room has memorabilia from the 1966 French-American film “Is Paris Burning?” that Coppola co-wrote with Gore Vidal.

Coppola has another label named after a historical figure with his Virginia Dare brand, who was believed to be the first English child born in the Western Hemisphere.

Coppola has joined other Sonoma County wine businesses investing in Oregon vineyards, including Jackson Family Wines and Foley Family Wines. One big attraction is the land is less expensive compared to much of the coastal regions of California.

