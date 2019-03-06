Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 6, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Move over Mark Zuckerberg. At 21, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Forbes estimated that Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook's Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.

Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a "nice pat on the back."

Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by "self-made." Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.

Forbes says as long as she didn't inherit a business or money, she's labeled self-made.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine