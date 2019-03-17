The future of pinot noir? For Sonoma County vintner Adam Lee, it’s in the concrete aging

In Sonoma County, pinot noir is king.

It’s the grape variety central to the conversation in local wine circles for the past 15 years. Its popularity exploded after the attention received from the 2004 Academy Award-winning movie “Sideways.” The comedy-drama tracked two men, a depressed teacher and an unsuccessful, divorced, wine-loving writer, who took a trip to Santa Barbara wine country to celebrate the writer’s upcoming wedding. The writer’s fondness for pinot noir resonated in the movie, then captured the attention of wine drinkers.

The varietal typically garners the highest bid at the annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction, and pinot noir is the most expensive grape to buy here every harvest.

What does the future hold for this fruit known for its aroma of cherries and berries with light tannins and higher acidity — as well as the difficulty in making the finicky grape into wine?

To gauge where pinot noir goes next, we’re speaking with vintners who helped popularize the grape over the past two decades. First is Adam Lee, who founded Siduri Wines in 1994 with his wife, Dianna Novy Lee. The Santa Rosa-based boutique winery quickly gained attention for its single-vineyard pinot noirs.

After selling the winery to Jackson Family Wines four years ago, Lee has remained as the winemaker and now has become a pinot advocate within the company, the ninth-largest wine company in the United States. Meanwhile, he also has turned his attention to a new project, Clarice Wine Co. — named after his grandmother Clarice H. Phears — as well as another joint venture with French vintner Philippe Cambie.

In short, 54-year-old Lee is not resting on his laurels, and he believes pinot noir should not either.

“I think it’s become so popular that we have gotten to a point where it becomes a business, where we have not been pushing the envelope in the way we should,” Lee said.

He said when he started — with $24,000 in seed money and an idea to make great-tasting, affordable pinot noir — the varietal wasn’t “particularly popular” and there were too many bottles on store shelves that weren’t good.

Times have changed. The average price per ton in Sonoma County has gone from around $2,000 in 2003 to $3,904 in 2017, according to Turrentine Brokerage.

“I think of any business that matures in some way, it becomes more of a business. Not that it wasn’t a little bit,” Lee said. “But as it moves from passion to an established business … you start worrying more about market share instead of what is the next step.”

That type of existential thinking led Lee to create Clarice. It has enabled him to return to his roots with a small winery, where he has limited his wine club to 625 members. Subscribers pay $960 annually to receive a case of wine on three different selections with grapes from the Santa Lucia Highlands.

But Lee wanted more than just a boutique winery; he desired a community to engage with one another via a private online forum, and a place where he could help spotlight other winemakers who are also making great wine.

For example, Lee has had trade industry friends write articles on barrel making and winery economics for his Clarice web forum. His pinot customers “always ask incredibly geeky, specific winemaking questions” in a way that doesn’t happen with admirers of syrah or cabernet sauvignon. The forum is a place where members can ask for suggestions on what sauvignon blanc they should try at a restaurant, or for travel tips.