E. & J. Gallo previews Martini Winery renovation of historic St. Helena building

E. & J. Gallo Winery executives previewed last week the refurbished Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena, a renovation that brought modern flair to the historic building built in 1934.

“We are creating a visitor experience as outstanding as our wines,” said Matt Gallo, a third-generation member of the family-owned wine company.

The building will be open to visitors on March 29 for wine tastings and food.

Howard Backen of Backen, Gillam & Kroeger Architects kept the outside facade that was noted for its terracotta tiles. The design incorporated large glass walls at the main entrance, as well as the north and south ends of the building, bringing a tremendous amount of natural light into the structure. A 30-foot glass wall separates the main tasting area from its barrel cellar.

John Taft, a principal at Backen, Gillam & Kroeger, said the firm wanted “to keep the elements of history” of the building that was the first winery in Napa Valley built after prohibition. Martini will offer a range of visitor experiences. The Crown Bar is the main tasting room in the center of the building, while the Founder’s Room is for customized library tastings as well as its adjacent Heritage Lounge. The winery also will have an exclusive seating for members at its Underground Cellar, where wine and food pairings will be offered in the barrel cellar.

Gallo bought Martini in 2002 and is part of its recent focus into the premium wine segment in Napa Valley, which also includes labels such as Orin Swift and William Hill.

Mendocino Coast’s 2-day Winesong event will be held in September

The annual Winesong weekend event will take place September 6 and 7 at locations along the Mendocino Coast.

The two-day festival showcases wines from the region along with food, music and a live auction. The event is hosted by the Mendocino Coast Hospital Foundation and has raised more than $8 million to date for the Mendocino Coast District Hospital.

Advance tickets are available at $125 per person through the end of May. They can be purchased at the event’s website: http://winesong.org/events/purchase-tickets/

