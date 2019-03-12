Inn on the Russian River owner on flood damage: 'Come May, we’re gonna be looking really good again'

She cannot seem to help herself. Inn on the Russian River owner Karen O’Brien goes through life with an abiding belief that things will work out for the best.

This, despite her business suffering major damage in the worst flooding in Sonoma County since 1995.

As the floodwaters rose around her 11-unit resort in Monte Rio, she had the patio furniture stacked on the upper terrace, where surely it would be out of harm’s way.

It was not, and floated away. On the bright side, she notes, the current carried most of those tables and chairs into a kind of strainer formed by her fence. Many of those pieces were recovered.

O’Brien had hoped to reopen the property by the end of March. “That turned out to be unrealistic,” she allowed with a wry smile, “so now I’m really hoping for a partial open by mid-April.”

She recently called her bank and asked for a favor. Would it please hold off on depositing her mortgage check? Like many area merchants in the wake of this disaster, she is working through some liquidity issues. The bank, alas, could not and proceeded to deposit that $9,000 check. “I’m not blaming them,” she says. That check, she suspects, “was probably already in the system.”

It was obvious, as O’Brien pointed out the lawn and meadow, the dancing area and fire pit on the little property, that she’s given this tour many times, to prospective newlyweds searching for a place to tie the knot. Indeed, weddings have made up a significant chunk of her business since she bought the place in the summer of 2014.

Because of the wildfires, she said, “my wedding business has been down by like, 50 percent,” each of the last two summers. That’s an annual loss of $40,000, she estimated — funds that normally carry her through the lean offseason.

Crunched for cash after last summer, she leaned more heavily on credit cards than she would have liked. Then the river rose. “I don’t think I’m going to lose the place,” she said, walking past units that had been stripped to the studs and awaited power washing, “but my problem right now is that I need to pay people, and I don’t have any income. I have the opposite of income.”

Forced to cancel a late March wedding, she recently refunded the couple the lodging deposit.

Of course the floods are traumatic, she agrees. But in the process of renovating, “most of the businesses get better. We’re forced by the banks and the county to improve and upgrade.”

With O’Brien, there’s always a bright side.

“Come May, we’re gonna be looking really good again.”