Despite flood damage, the coffee still flows at Higher Ground Organic Espresso in Guerneville

Located on Third Street in Guerneville, Higher Ground Organic Espresso sits farther north from the Russian River than many of the town’s businesses — far enough away that owner Emilie Navarro doubted the floodwaters would reach her doorstep. But the river kept rising until, around midday on Tuesday, “my intuition told me to start moving things upstairs.”

The time had come for Higher Ground to seek higher ground as Sonoma County was about to see the worst flooding since 1995.

The upstairs unit, usually rented, happened to be vacant. Friends were summoned, a high-speed transfer was conducted. Up the stairs went books and furniture, coffees and teas, condiments and cartons of various milks. In the eight years she has owned it, Navarro has made Higher Ground a showcase for area artists and craftspeople. Paintings were removed from walls, jewelry from shelves.

Last to go: the beating heart of the business, its espresso machine. Until it was unplugged, Navarro had stayed at her post — think of the orchestra on the deck of the Titanic — pulling shots, making drinks, dispensing caffeine and kind words to townsfolk, many whose possessions already were underwater.

After a day of cleanup, the upstairs, “pop-up” version of Higher Ground opened for business, and has been open every day. Since the flood, Navarro has stopped charging patrons for beverages, although she does accept donations. Until it closed Saturday, she gifted coffee to the workers at the local assistance center, across Third Street.

Navarro is looking at “the beginning of April” for Higher Ground’s official reopening. For now, the gutted shop is home to a dehumidifier and several industrial-strength fans.

“I’ve had my moments of feeling desperate and overwhelmed,” she said. “But that quickly turns to gratitude.” She is buoyed, in particular, by her customers, many of whom have become close friends. “I mean, you drink coffee with the same people every morning, you get pretty close to them.”

Moments later, Corey Weaver, a local coffee bean roaster, came up the steps. “Need a cuppa?” asked Navarro. While she poured his coffee, Weaver decanted his woes: having run over some debris on his way into town, his car had not one but two flat tires.

In Navarro, he found a sympathetic ear. She had just finished applying the whipped cream to a sinfully good-looking mocha for a customer named Kevin O’Connor, who was pleased to point out the motto on the mug she handed him: It’s All Good.