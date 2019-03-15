Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 27
Seventy-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 27 ranging in price from $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6045 Ross Branch Road in Sebastopol which sold for $2.5 million on Jan. 30. This 10 room 2,381 square foot estate featured a guest unit, pool, pool house, five stall barn, bunkhouse, workshop, spring-fed pond and 10 acres of fertile Russian River AVA farmland.
Bodega Bay
5067 Viking Strand, $500,000
5445 El Camino Bella, $995,000
Cloverdale
25 Hamblin Lane, $355,000
Cotati
10 Pinewood Way, $540,000
8605 Lasker Lane, $675,000
612 W. Cotati Ave., $679,500
Guerneville
17276 Summit Ave., $490,000
15349 Monte Rosa Ave., $710,000
15190 Armstrong Woods Road, $845,000
Healdsburg
101 Grayson Way, $640,000
225 Monte Vista Ave., $665,000
4045 Mill Creek Road, $1,175,000
Penngrove
1704 William Drive, $1,299,000
Petaluma
325 Cortez Drive, $385,000
1313 Evergreen Lane, $515,000
1726 Calle Ranchero Drive, $715,000
403 Nottingham Court, $875,000
1727 Calle Ranchero Drive, $945,000
3150 Pepper Road, $998,000
Rohnert Park
276 City Center Drive, $213,000
7620 Blair Ave., $490,000
1512 Griffin Way, $622,000
6040 Dawn Drive, $630,000
Santa Rosa
5415 Blue Ridge Trail, $200,000
9325 Oak Trail Circle, $370,000
1477 Tammy Way, $402,000
2658 Hidden Acres Road, $420,000
2477 Whitewood Drive, $435,000
825 Trowbridge St., $450,000
5029 Gregory Court, $450,000
222 Mark West Commons Circle, $460,000
516 Jack London Drive, $510,000
3020 Sonoma Ave., $520,000
2814 Patio Court, $560,000
1226 Hexem Ave., $570,000
794 Hunter Lane, $585,000
2183 Nectarine Drive, $595,000
3615 Evergreen Road, $600,000
4203 Concord Ave., $610,000
2996 Park Meadow Drive, $615,000
5235 Lockwood Circle, $630,000
2020 Woodside Drive, $650,000
328 Breeden St., $701,000
452 Denton Way, $705,000
4230 Mount Taylor Drive, $740,000
472 Woodley Place, $745,000
265 Cambria Way, $760,000
4190 Sonoma Mountain Road, $781,000
5554 Yerba Buena Road, $839,000
7859 Oakmont Drive, $900,000
562 Los Verdes Court, $925,000
247 Oak Tree Drive, $955,000
2108 Fourth St., $1,500,000
3401 Lake Park Court, $1,550,000
Sebastopol
7562 Brittain Ave., $570,000
4545 Twig Ave., $760,000
807 Hurlbut Ave., $860,000
12100 Elliott Lane, $1,237,500
6045 Ross Branch Road, $2,500,000
Sonoma
18690 Manzanita Road, $490,000
75 Temelec Circle, $517,500
17888 San Carlos Drive, $520,000
144 S. Temelec Circle, $710,000
107 Calle Merlot, $805,000
1235 Brockman Lane, $1,120,000
675 Vischer Court, $1,425,000
The Sea Ranch
40425 Leeward Road, $1,100,000
Windsor
121 Arata Lane, $289,000
1000 Robbie Way, $525,000
190 Valencia Way, $550,000
9810 Berry Lane, $587,000
7818 Foppiano Way, $675,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter