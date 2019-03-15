Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 27

Seventy-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 27 ranging in price from $2.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6045 Ross Branch Road in Sebastopol which sold for $2.5 million on Jan. 30. This 10 room 2,381 square foot estate featured a guest unit, pool, pool house, five stall barn, bunkhouse, workshop, spring-fed pond and 10 acres of fertile Russian River AVA farmland.

Bodega Bay

5067 Viking Strand, $500,000

5445 El Camino Bella, $995,000

Cloverdale

25 Hamblin Lane, $355,000

Cotati

10 Pinewood Way, $540,000

8605 Lasker Lane, $675,000

612 W. Cotati Ave., $679,500

Guerneville

17276 Summit Ave., $490,000

15349 Monte Rosa Ave., $710,000

15190 Armstrong Woods Road, $845,000

Healdsburg

101 Grayson Way, $640,000

225 Monte Vista Ave., $665,000

4045 Mill Creek Road, $1,175,000

Penngrove

1704 William Drive, $1,299,000

Petaluma

325 Cortez Drive, $385,000

1313 Evergreen Lane, $515,000

1726 Calle Ranchero Drive, $715,000

403 Nottingham Court, $875,000

1727 Calle Ranchero Drive, $945,000

3150 Pepper Road, $998,000

Rohnert Park

276 City Center Drive, $213,000

7620 Blair Ave., $490,000

1512 Griffin Way, $622,000

6040 Dawn Drive, $630,000

Santa Rosa

5415 Blue Ridge Trail, $200,000

9325 Oak Trail Circle, $370,000

1477 Tammy Way, $402,000

2658 Hidden Acres Road, $420,000

2477 Whitewood Drive, $435,000

825 Trowbridge St., $450,000

5029 Gregory Court, $450,000

222 Mark West Commons Circle, $460,000

516 Jack London Drive, $510,000

3020 Sonoma Ave., $520,000

2814 Patio Court, $560,000

1226 Hexem Ave., $570,000

794 Hunter Lane, $585,000

2183 Nectarine Drive, $595,000

3615 Evergreen Road, $600,000

4203 Concord Ave., $610,000

2996 Park Meadow Drive, $615,000

5235 Lockwood Circle, $630,000

2020 Woodside Drive, $650,000

328 Breeden St., $701,000

452 Denton Way, $705,000

4230 Mount Taylor Drive, $740,000

472 Woodley Place, $745,000

265 Cambria Way, $760,000

4190 Sonoma Mountain Road, $781,000

5554 Yerba Buena Road, $839,000

7859 Oakmont Drive, $900,000

562 Los Verdes Court, $925,000

247 Oak Tree Drive, $955,000

2108 Fourth St., $1,500,000

3401 Lake Park Court, $1,550,000

Sebastopol

7562 Brittain Ave., $570,000

4545 Twig Ave., $760,000

807 Hurlbut Ave., $860,000

12100 Elliott Lane, $1,237,500

6045 Ross Branch Road, $2,500,000

Sonoma

18690 Manzanita Road, $490,000

75 Temelec Circle, $517,500

17888 San Carlos Drive, $520,000

144 S. Temelec Circle, $710,000

107 Calle Merlot, $805,000

1235 Brockman Lane, $1,120,000

675 Vischer Court, $1,425,000

The Sea Ranch

40425 Leeward Road, $1,100,000

Windsor

121 Arata Lane, $289,000

1000 Robbie Way, $525,000

190 Valencia Way, $550,000

9810 Berry Lane, $587,000

7818 Foppiano Way, $675,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter