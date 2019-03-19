Santa Rosa’s Vintage Wine Estates buys Central Coast winery

While other Sonoma County wine companies have focused on Oregon for acquisitions, Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa has turned south to the state’s Central Coast for expansion.

Vintage Wine Estates, the 14th-largest winery in the United States, said Tuesday it has acquired the Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in Arroyo Grande from businessman Selim Zilkha and his family. The deal includes the Laetitia winery that produces 35,000 wine cases annually and more than 680 vineyard acres, 287 of which are planted. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We see this as an important growing area,” said Pat Roney, CEO of Vintage Wine Estates, which is known for brands B.R. Cohn, Middle Sister, Clos Pegase and Girard. “We think it is a great growing region for pinot (noir) and chardonnay. ...We also think it’s a great area for Rhone varietals.”

The move is in contrast to deals by local wineries such as Jackson Family Wines, Foley Family Wines and The Family Coppola, all of whom have specifically targeted Oregon’s coastal region in recent years to bulk up their portfolios of Burgundian wines.

But Roney said the Central Coast can’t be overlooked and noted that Laetitia has consistently scored high with critics in its pint noir selections. The winery also is known for its sparkling wine going back to its co-founding by French Champagne house Deutz. It gained notice in the 1980s for its sparklers that were produced under the méthode champenoise, which requires a secondary fermentation in the bottle. Vintage will embark on distributing the label on a national basis to reach more consumers.

The area also is a magnet for tourists who come up from Fresno, Bakersfield and even the greater Los Angeles area.

“We see a lot of opportunity for people to come up for a day trip,” Roney said.

Laetitia will serve as a hub for the other Central Coast properties that vintage has acquired. That portfolio includes the 2018 acquisition of Qupé Winery in Arroyo Grande and this year’s buyout of Alloy Wine Works in Paso Robles, which specializes in canned wine. Vintage Wine Estates in 2016 bought Clayhouse Wines in Paso Robles.

The Laetitia property also will serve as a future location for other wineries, Qupé and likely another undetermined brand so visitors can learn and sample more of the company’s entire portfolio, Roney said.

For continuity, Vintage will retain Laetitia’s president and head winemaker Eric Hickey in a new role as general manager and senior winemaker. Laetitia’s vice president of vineyard operations Lino Bozzano will continue to oversee the estate vineyards.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223.