7-Eleven stores nationwide to sell Petaluma’s Revive Kombucha

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2019, 1:23PM
Revive Kombucha said Thursday its beverages will be sold in 7-Eleven stores nationwide, the latest expansion for the Petaluma company that has taken place under its new owner Peet’s Coffee.

The company will sell three flavors — Original Cola, Hibiscus Refresher and Ginger Lime — in up to the 8,000 7-Eleven stores across the country at $2.99 for a 12-ounce bottle.

Revive said its deal with 7-Eleven represents the biggest entrance for any kombucha brand into the convenience store sector. Only 3 percent of kombucha is sold at convenience stores with total sales of $15 million annually, according to Nielsen. But sales have been growing at a 35 percent annual rate.

“We are thrilled about this new relationship with 7-Eleven. It is the perfect way to expand the kombucha category to a much larger consumer base, which will transform the overall consumption of kombucha in the long term,” Sean Lovett, founder and president of Revive, said in a statement.

Bill Swindell

