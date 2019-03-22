Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 3

Fifty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 3 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 502 E. Fifth St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,750,000 on Feb. 8. Nestled in the heart of downtown Sonoma, this four bedroom, five bathroom 4,122 square foot residence featured Australian Rose River Gumwood flooring, four en suite bathrooms and a wraparound deck.

Cloverdale

152 W. Brookside Drive, $580,000

1359 Wilson Road, $750,000

512 Port Circle, $790,000



Forestville

9585 Argonne Way, $375,000

9437 Fairwood Road, $405,000



Guerneville

14778 Canyon Four Road, $465,000

15250 Armstrong Woods Road, $485,000



Healdsburg

342 Raven Court, $658,000

850 Dry Creek Road, $805,000



Jenner

22211 Pacific View Drive, $1,191,000



Petaluma

442 Stuart Drive, $469,000

1459 Woodside Circle, $672,000

701 Oak Terrace, $755,000

1022 Samuel Drive, $1,466,000



Rohnert Park

1533 Holly Ave., $530,000

1520 Mary Place, $580,000

816 Liana Court, $645,000

4349 Fairway Drive, $660,000



Santa Rosa

3464 San Sonita Drive, $170,000

843 Trowbridge St., $300,000

2719 Navajo St., $410,000

907 Kingwood St., $430,000

5241 Poe Court, $468,000

1351 Page Court, $475,000

2975 Belair Way, $518,400

1863 Malibu Circle, $530,000

244 Belhaven Court, $550,000

3920 Match Point Ave., $575,000

2127 Bedford St., $581,727

2603 Patio Court, $585,000

2630 Arrowhead Drive, $590,000

2484 Lemur St., $601,000

1403 Snowy Cloud Way, $625,000

2404 Dunaway Drive, $630,000

2140 Contra Costa Ave., $700,000

667 Brush Creek Road, $735,000

603 Montclair Drive, $745,000

3007 Sunridge Drive, $769,000

110 Valley Oaks Drive, $780,000

225 Willowgreen Place, $899,455

449 Hunter Lane Ext., $1,100,000

5982 Sunhawk Drive, $1,225,000

4505 Creekmont Court, $1,599,000



Sebastopol

431 Eleanor Ave., $200,000

5184 McFarlane Road, $570,000

716 High St., $1,335,000



Sonoma

31 Vallejo Ave., $340,000

290 Siesta Way, $565,000

163 Sierra Place, $935,000

502 E. Fifth St., $2,750,000

The Sea Ranch

92 Spindrift Close, $1,550,000



Windsor

998 Ventana Drive, $589,000

1426 Birdie Drive, $690,000

1137 Gumview Road, $1,400,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter