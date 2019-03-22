Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 3

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2019, 8:47AM

Fifty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 3 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 502 E. Fifth St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,750,000 on Feb. 8. Nestled in the heart of downtown Sonoma, this four bedroom, five bathroom 4,122 square foot residence featured Australian Rose River Gumwood flooring, four en suite bathrooms and a wraparound deck.

See what homes are selling for near you.


Cloverdale
152 W. Brookside Drive, $580,000
1359 Wilson Road, $750,000
512 Port Circle, $790,000


Forestville
9585 Argonne Way, $375,000
9437 Fairwood Road, $405,000


Guerneville
14778 Canyon Four Road, $465,000
15250 Armstrong Woods Road, $485,000


Healdsburg
342 Raven Court, $658,000
850 Dry Creek Road, $805,000


Jenner
22211 Pacific View Drive, $1,191,000


Petaluma
442 Stuart Drive, $469,000
1459 Woodside Circle, $672,000
701 Oak Terrace, $755,000
1022 Samuel Drive, $1,466,000


Rohnert Park
1533 Holly Ave., $530,000
1520 Mary Place, $580,000
816 Liana Court, $645,000
4349 Fairway Drive, $660,000


Santa Rosa
3464 San Sonita Drive, $170,000
843 Trowbridge St., $300,000
2719 Navajo St., $410,000
907 Kingwood St., $430,000
5241 Poe Court, $468,000
1351 Page Court, $475,000
2975 Belair Way, $518,400
1863 Malibu Circle, $530,000
244 Belhaven Court, $550,000
3920 Match Point Ave., $575,000
2127 Bedford St., $581,727
2603 Patio Court, $585,000
2630 Arrowhead Drive, $590,000
2484 Lemur St., $601,000
1403 Snowy Cloud Way, $625,000
2404 Dunaway Drive, $630,000
2140 Contra Costa Ave., $700,000
667 Brush Creek Road, $735,000
603 Montclair Drive, $745,000
3007 Sunridge Drive, $769,000
110 Valley Oaks Drive, $780,000
225 Willowgreen Place, $899,455
449 Hunter Lane Ext., $1,100,000
5982 Sunhawk Drive, $1,225,000
4505 Creekmont Court, $1,599,000


Sebastopol
431 Eleanor Ave., $200,000
5184 McFarlane Road, $570,000
716 High St., $1,335,000


Sonoma
31 Vallejo Ave., $340,000
290 Siesta Way, $565,000
163 Sierra Place, $935,000
502 E. Fifth St., $2,750,000
The Sea Ranch
92 Spindrift Close, $1,550,000


Windsor
998 Ventana Drive, $589,000
1426 Birdie Drive, $690,000
1137 Gumview Road, $1,400,000


Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

