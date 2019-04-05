What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sixty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 17 ranging in price from $175,000 to $2.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5150 Douglas Lane in Sebastopol which sold for $2.4 million on Feb. 19. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,475 square foot ranch was built in 1984 and featured 10.61 farmable acres.

See what homes are selling for in your town.


Bodega Bay
351 Calle Del Sol, $1,130,000


Cazadero
53 Magic Mountain Road, $255,000


Cloverdale
276 Red Mountain Drive, $565,000


Cotati
216 Hahn Way, $595,000


Guerneville
18415 Old Monte Rio Road, $175,000
14119 Palo Alto Drive, $288,000
15051 Old River Road, $425,000


Healdsburg
311 Grandview Court, $475,000
12728 Old Redwood Highway, $740,000
220 Clear Ridge Drive, $925,000
111 Chiquita Road, $2,125,000


Penngrove
8200 Brand Lane, $800,000
9740 Old Redwood Highway, $1,250,000


Petaluma
1404 McGregor Ave., $532,000
1625 E. Madison St., $661,000
188 Banff Way, $671,500


Rohnert Park
7633 Bobbie Way, $460,000
7609 Bobbie Way, $520,000


Santa Rosa
1183 Santa Barbara Drive, $300,000
2145 Orchard St., $350,000
3588 Brooks Ave., $360,000
1145 Putney Drive, $370,000
1112 Rutledge Ave., $435,000
1812 Slater St., $452,000
4972 Underwood Drive, $460,000
2620 Montgomery Drive, $465,000
1153 Hexem Ave., $470,000
1188 Trombetta St., $479,000
2285 Stanislaus Court, $480,000
1127 Pippin Cirle, $505,000
2235 Kawana Springs Road, $511,000
1707 Rose Ave., $550,000
1543 Frederick St., $570,000
5400 Highway 12, $570,000
1023 Jennings Ave., $575,000
1036 Benton St., $589,000
2346 Andre Lane, $591,000
8391 Oakmont Drive, $644,000
4693 Balsam St., $650,000
3605 Princeton Drive, $650,000
483 Noonan Ranch Lane, $660,000
1063 Leddy Ave., $680,000
7 Yerba Place, $680,000
5615 Kathleen Court, $690,000
41 Noonan Ranch Cirle, $700,000
308 Yulupa Ave., $875,000
5519 Marit Court, $875,000
7618 Oak Leaf Drive, $898,000
1424 Nighthawk Drive, $950,000
148 Meadowcroft Way, $2,190,000


Sebastopol
974 Dorthel St., $732,500
5150 Douglas Lane, $2,400,000


Sonoma
1266 Mission Drive, $545,000
18360 Arnold Drive, $640,000
438 E. Walnut St., $1,350,000


The Sea Ranch
170 Broad Reach, $572,000
38229 Green Vale Close, $744,000
79 Galleons Reach, $1,385,000


Windsor
409 Duncan Drive, $564,000
247 Bouquet Circle, $570,000
504 Walten Way, $602,000
9352 Lakewood Drive, $1,000,000


Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine