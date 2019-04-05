What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

Sixty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 17 ranging in price from $175,000 to $2.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5150 Douglas Lane in Sebastopol which sold for $2.4 million on Feb. 19. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,475 square foot ranch was built in 1984 and featured 10.61 farmable acres.

See what homes are selling for in your town.



Bodega Bay

351 Calle Del Sol, $1,130,000



Cazadero

53 Magic Mountain Road, $255,000



Cloverdale

276 Red Mountain Drive, $565,000



Cotati

216 Hahn Way, $595,000



Guerneville

18415 Old Monte Rio Road, $175,000

14119 Palo Alto Drive, $288,000

15051 Old River Road, $425,000



Healdsburg

311 Grandview Court, $475,000

12728 Old Redwood Highway, $740,000

220 Clear Ridge Drive, $925,000

111 Chiquita Road, $2,125,000



Penngrove

8200 Brand Lane, $800,000

9740 Old Redwood Highway, $1,250,000



Petaluma

1404 McGregor Ave., $532,000

1625 E. Madison St., $661,000

188 Banff Way, $671,500



Rohnert Park

7633 Bobbie Way, $460,000

7609 Bobbie Way, $520,000



Santa Rosa

1183 Santa Barbara Drive, $300,000

2145 Orchard St., $350,000

3588 Brooks Ave., $360,000

1145 Putney Drive, $370,000

1112 Rutledge Ave., $435,000

1812 Slater St., $452,000

4972 Underwood Drive, $460,000

2620 Montgomery Drive, $465,000

1153 Hexem Ave., $470,000

1188 Trombetta St., $479,000

2285 Stanislaus Court, $480,000

1127 Pippin Cirle, $505,000

2235 Kawana Springs Road, $511,000

1707 Rose Ave., $550,000

1543 Frederick St., $570,000

5400 Highway 12, $570,000

1023 Jennings Ave., $575,000

1036 Benton St., $589,000

2346 Andre Lane, $591,000

8391 Oakmont Drive, $644,000

4693 Balsam St., $650,000

3605 Princeton Drive, $650,000

483 Noonan Ranch Lane, $660,000

1063 Leddy Ave., $680,000

7 Yerba Place, $680,000

5615 Kathleen Court, $690,000

41 Noonan Ranch Cirle, $700,000

308 Yulupa Ave., $875,000

5519 Marit Court, $875,000

7618 Oak Leaf Drive, $898,000

1424 Nighthawk Drive, $950,000

148 Meadowcroft Way, $2,190,000



Sebastopol

974 Dorthel St., $732,500

5150 Douglas Lane, $2,400,000



Sonoma

1266 Mission Drive, $545,000

18360 Arnold Drive, $640,000

438 E. Walnut St., $1,350,000



The Sea Ranch

170 Broad Reach, $572,000

38229 Green Vale Close, $744,000

79 Galleons Reach, $1,385,000



Windsor

409 Duncan Drive, $564,000

247 Bouquet Circle, $570,000

504 Walten Way, $602,000

9352 Lakewood Drive, $1,000,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter