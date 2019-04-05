What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?
Sixty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 17 ranging in price from $175,000 to $2.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5150 Douglas Lane in Sebastopol which sold for $2.4 million on Feb. 19. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,475 square foot ranch was built in 1984 and featured 10.61 farmable acres.
See what homes are selling for in your town.
Bodega Bay
351 Calle Del Sol, $1,130,000
Cazadero
53 Magic Mountain Road, $255,000
Cloverdale
276 Red Mountain Drive, $565,000
Cotati
216 Hahn Way, $595,000
Guerneville
18415 Old Monte Rio Road, $175,000
14119 Palo Alto Drive, $288,000
15051 Old River Road, $425,000
Healdsburg
311 Grandview Court, $475,000
12728 Old Redwood Highway, $740,000
220 Clear Ridge Drive, $925,000
111 Chiquita Road, $2,125,000
Penngrove
8200 Brand Lane, $800,000
9740 Old Redwood Highway, $1,250,000
Petaluma
1404 McGregor Ave., $532,000
1625 E. Madison St., $661,000
188 Banff Way, $671,500
Rohnert Park
7633 Bobbie Way, $460,000
7609 Bobbie Way, $520,000
Santa Rosa
1183 Santa Barbara Drive, $300,000
2145 Orchard St., $350,000
3588 Brooks Ave., $360,000
1145 Putney Drive, $370,000
1112 Rutledge Ave., $435,000
1812 Slater St., $452,000
4972 Underwood Drive, $460,000
2620 Montgomery Drive, $465,000
1153 Hexem Ave., $470,000
1188 Trombetta St., $479,000
2285 Stanislaus Court, $480,000
1127 Pippin Cirle, $505,000
2235 Kawana Springs Road, $511,000
1707 Rose Ave., $550,000
1543 Frederick St., $570,000
5400 Highway 12, $570,000
1023 Jennings Ave., $575,000
1036 Benton St., $589,000
2346 Andre Lane, $591,000
8391 Oakmont Drive, $644,000
4693 Balsam St., $650,000
3605 Princeton Drive, $650,000
483 Noonan Ranch Lane, $660,000
1063 Leddy Ave., $680,000
7 Yerba Place, $680,000
5615 Kathleen Court, $690,000
41 Noonan Ranch Cirle, $700,000
308 Yulupa Ave., $875,000
5519 Marit Court, $875,000
7618 Oak Leaf Drive, $898,000
1424 Nighthawk Drive, $950,000
148 Meadowcroft Way, $2,190,000
Sebastopol
974 Dorthel St., $732,500
5150 Douglas Lane, $2,400,000
Sonoma
1266 Mission Drive, $545,000
18360 Arnold Drive, $640,000
438 E. Walnut St., $1,350,000
The Sea Ranch
170 Broad Reach, $572,000
38229 Green Vale Close, $744,000
79 Galleons Reach, $1,385,000
Windsor
409 Duncan Drive, $564,000
247 Bouquet Circle, $570,000
504 Walten Way, $602,000
9352 Lakewood Drive, $1,000,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter