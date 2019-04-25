Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 17

Sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 17, ranging in price from $150,000 to $4.9 million.

Topping our list of home sales for the week was 100 Valparaiso Ave. in Cotati which sold for $4,864,500 on March 20. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom estate was built in 1952 and came with 9.83 acres in a prime area for development.

Cloverdale

30579 River Road, $175,000



Cotati

104 Oretsky Way, $710,000

100 Valparaiso Ave., $4,864,500



Forestville

5640 Highway 116, $774,000



Healdsburg

1060 Orchard St., $785,000



Penngrove

5714 Hatchery Court, $1,720,000



Petaluma

136 Arlington Drive, $405,000

505 Teton Court, $625,000

1640 Calle Ranchero, $630,000

2032 Harrison St., $632,500

1858 Lexington St., $715,000

16 Horseshoe Bay Court, $715,000

401 Kentucky St., $810,000

4731 Bodega Ave., $880,000

18 Wallenberg Way, $1,811,000



Rohnert Park

5529 Country Club Drive, $495,000

470 Arlen Drive, $534,000

7053 Almond St., $555,000

884 Santa Dorotea Circle, $670,000



Santa Rosa

1628 Nina Court, $150,000

629 Saint Mary Drive, $345,455

232 Richmond Drive, $350,000

944 San Domingo Drive, $411,000

3895 Walker Ave., $430,000

1040 Boyd St., $439,000

727 Milton St., $445,000

527 Mendocino Ave. B, $455,000

2702 Hardies Lane, $515,000

4 Oak Leaf Place, $520,000

2209 Tapian Way, $525,000

2333 Brompton Ave., $525,000

3656 Oregon Drive, $525,000

1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $532,000

1642 Ridley Ave., $535,000

940 Hyland Drive, $575,000

2396 Tedeschi Drive, $580,000

2114 Peterson Lane, $590,000

1969 Northfield Drive, $625,000

182 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $625,000

320 Mountain Vista Court, $650,000

3003 Carvel Drive, $665,000

1430 Pacific Ave., $675,000

514 Fitzsimmons Place, $682,000

99 Hop Ranch Road, $685,000

2009 Terrace Way, $899,000

2521 Preakness Court, $905,000

4000 Chanate Road, $912,500

2713 Leslie Road, $940,000

4857 Kieran Court, $990,000

2606 Sunrise Ave., $1,169,000



Sebastopol

250 Pleasant Hill Road, $620,000

7408 Walnut Lane, $635,000

11281 Green Valley Road, $813,500

10632 Occidental Road, $1,100,000



Sonoma

266 Mountain Ave., $540,000

463 Linda Drive, $765,000

300 E. Napa St., $1,200,000

19425 Victoria Court, $1,765,000

831 Virginia Court, $2,200,000



Windsor

802 Fred Waring Court, $550,000

8422 Planetree Drive, $565,000

1045 Ventana Drive, $575,000

364 Summer Rain Drive, $579,000

401 Quince St., $653,500

758 Miramonte St., $654,000

1137 Enzos Way, $670,000

415 Bordeaux Way, $680,000

514 Morgan Woods Court, $790,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter