Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 17
Sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 17, ranging in price from $150,000 to $4.9 million.
Topping our list of home sales for the week was 100 Valparaiso Ave. in Cotati which sold for $4,864,500 on March 20. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom estate was built in 1952 and came with 9.83 acres in a prime area for development.
Cloverdale
30579 River Road, $175,000
Cotati
104 Oretsky Way, $710,000
100 Valparaiso Ave., $4,864,500
Forestville
5640 Highway 116, $774,000
Healdsburg
1060 Orchard St., $785,000
Penngrove
5714 Hatchery Court, $1,720,000
Petaluma
136 Arlington Drive, $405,000
505 Teton Court, $625,000
1640 Calle Ranchero, $630,000
2032 Harrison St., $632,500
1858 Lexington St., $715,000
16 Horseshoe Bay Court, $715,000
401 Kentucky St., $810,000
4731 Bodega Ave., $880,000
18 Wallenberg Way, $1,811,000
Rohnert Park
5529 Country Club Drive, $495,000
470 Arlen Drive, $534,000
7053 Almond St., $555,000
884 Santa Dorotea Circle, $670,000
Santa Rosa
1628 Nina Court, $150,000
629 Saint Mary Drive, $345,455
232 Richmond Drive, $350,000
944 San Domingo Drive, $411,000
3895 Walker Ave., $430,000
1040 Boyd St., $439,000
727 Milton St., $445,000
527 Mendocino Ave. B, $455,000
2702 Hardies Lane, $515,000
4 Oak Leaf Place, $520,000
2209 Tapian Way, $525,000
2333 Brompton Ave., $525,000
3656 Oregon Drive, $525,000
1803 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $532,000
1642 Ridley Ave., $535,000
940 Hyland Drive, $575,000
2396 Tedeschi Drive, $580,000
2114 Peterson Lane, $590,000
1969 Northfield Drive, $625,000
182 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $625,000
320 Mountain Vista Court, $650,000
3003 Carvel Drive, $665,000
1430 Pacific Ave., $675,000
514 Fitzsimmons Place, $682,000
99 Hop Ranch Road, $685,000
2009 Terrace Way, $899,000
2521 Preakness Court, $905,000
4000 Chanate Road, $912,500
2713 Leslie Road, $940,000
4857 Kieran Court, $990,000
2606 Sunrise Ave., $1,169,000
Sebastopol
250 Pleasant Hill Road, $620,000
7408 Walnut Lane, $635,000
11281 Green Valley Road, $813,500
10632 Occidental Road, $1,100,000
Sonoma
266 Mountain Ave., $540,000
463 Linda Drive, $765,000
300 E. Napa St., $1,200,000
19425 Victoria Court, $1,765,000
831 Virginia Court, $2,200,000
Windsor
802 Fred Waring Court, $550,000
8422 Planetree Drive, $565,000
1045 Ventana Drive, $575,000
364 Summer Rain Drive, $579,000
401 Quince St., $653,500
758 Miramonte St., $654,000
1137 Enzos Way, $670,000
415 Bordeaux Way, $680,000
514 Morgan Woods Court, $790,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.