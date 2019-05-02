Santa Rosa's Myers Restaurant Supply acquired by Illinois-based Edward Don & Co.

Myers Restaurant Supply of Santa Rosa on Wednesday announced it has been acquired by Edward Don & Co., a national distributor of food service equipment and supplies based in Woodridge, Illinois.

Myers will operate as a division of Edward Don, remaining under the current leadership team of Rob Myers and Charlie Fusari.

The local company was founded by the late Bob Myers in 1951 and has expanded through the years, adding products and offices in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

“This acquisition will greatly increase our competitive advantage in the marketplace and our customers will still receive the same great level of service,” Rob Myers said in a statement.