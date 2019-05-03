Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 24
Eighty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 24 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2,800,000.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 430 W Spain St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,800,000 on March 29. Located in downtown Sonoma, next to General Vallejo's Home State Park, this 1.2-acre parcel featured a 3,240 square foot barn and public water, sewer and electric. The vacant parcel is zoned residential low density and has development potential as a home and garden.
Cazadero
3460 Cazadero Highway, $425,000
Cloverdale
107 Ioli Ranch Circle, $382,000
131 Dina St., $391,000
26828 River Road, $1,400,000
Cotati
8580 Lakewood Ave., $545,000
8580 Wren Drive, $585,000
7345 Stony Point Road, $590,000
223 Robin Ave., $659,000
Geyserville
99 Renz Lane, $575,000
Glen Ellen
12345 Adine Court, $475,000
1131 London Ranch Road, $795,000
Healdsburg
926 Vista Via Drive, $895,000
1440 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,150,000
Monte Rio
21942 Russian River Ave., $410,000
20642 Front St., $1,045,500
Petaluma
1724 Middle Two Rock Road, $535,500
2237 Parkland Way, $541,000
620 Madison St., $605,000
52 Graylawn Ave., $662,000
400 Smith Court, $870,000
384 Grant Ave., $886,000
1004 Samuel Drive, $900,000
1811 Hartman Lane, $1,025,000
439 Amber Way, $1,250,000
279 Cambridge Lane, $1,270,000
1580 Eastman Lane, $1,580,000
4330 Bodega Ave., $1,650,000
Rohnert Park
342 Alison Ave., $420,000
7102 Adrian Drive, $454,000
4536 Harmony Place, $555,000
810 Holly Ave., $620,000
Santa Rosa
3702 Hillary Court, $170,000
1817 Walnut Creek Court, $172,000
3530 Aaron Drive, $220,000
1001 Danbeck Ave., $325,000
3201 Franz Valley Road, $375,000
1465 Tammy Way, $380,000
7810 Highway 12, $400,000
2418 Marty Court, $452,000
2364 Mikayla Drive, $455,000
626 Brookwood Ave., $470,000
1021 Burbank Ave., $472,000
535 Blackstone Court, $495,000
222 Broadmoor St., $498,000
3125 Carvel Drive, $510,000
1000 Stanislaus Way, $520,000
2139 Westland Drive, $520,000
1746 Bancroft Drive, $522,000
4188 Bennett Valley Road, $525,000
1825 W. Third St., $530,000
2218 Tapian Way, $535,000
571 Graymont Drive, $545,000
1524 Frederick St., $549,000
308 Sejong Lane, $559,000
2193 Linwood Ave., $604,500
3665 Green Hill Drive, $605,500
1245 Hahman Drive, $607,000
22 Creekview Court, $625,000
1524 Marlow Road, $650,000
6842 Oakmont Drive, $650,000
5630 Del Monte Court, $660,000
5686 Raters Drive, $665,000
2176 Francisco Ave., $678,000
1614 Periwinkle St., $690,000
2433 Rudesill Lane, $749,000
5443 Diane Way, $749,500
1348 Todd Road, $795,000
1631 Periwinkle St., $800,000
1619 Alegra Place, $801,000
3503 Verdi Vista Drive, $899,000
377 Baile De Ciervos, $931,000
4310 Deer Trail Road, $1,000,000
2558 Antoinette Court, $1,005,000
1846 Happy Valley Road, $1,275,000
5893 Melita Road, $1,395,000
725 McDonald Ave., $2,000,000
Sebastopol
4413 Winfield Lane, $840,000
6250 Lone Pine Road, $900,000
Sonoma
1200 Los Robles Drive, $606,000
19255 Bay St., $637,000
19139 Railroad Ave., $849,000
333 E. Napa St., $1,325,000
454 Moon Mountain Road, $1,485,000
352 Saunders Drive, $1,848,000
430 W. Spain St., $2,800,000
Windsor
845 Starburst Court, $365,000
84 Diana Court, $484,500
396 Jane Drive, $629,000
105 Brianne Court, $679,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter