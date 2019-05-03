Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 24

Eighty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 24 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2,800,000.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 430 W Spain St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,800,000 on March 29. Located in downtown Sonoma, next to General Vallejo's Home State Park, this 1.2-acre parcel featured a 3,240 square foot barn and public water, sewer and electric. The vacant parcel is zoned residential low density and has development potential as a home and garden.

Cazadero

3460 Cazadero Highway, $425,000



Cloverdale

107 Ioli Ranch Circle, $382,000

131 Dina St., $391,000

26828 River Road, $1,400,000



Cotati

8580 Lakewood Ave., $545,000

8580 Wren Drive, $585,000

7345 Stony Point Road, $590,000

223 Robin Ave., $659,000



Geyserville

99 Renz Lane, $575,000



Glen Ellen

12345 Adine Court, $475,000

1131 London Ranch Road, $795,000



Healdsburg

926 Vista Via Drive, $895,000

1440 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,150,000



Monte Rio

21942 Russian River Ave., $410,000

20642 Front St., $1,045,500



Petaluma

1724 Middle Two Rock Road, $535,500

2237 Parkland Way, $541,000

620 Madison St., $605,000

52 Graylawn Ave., $662,000

400 Smith Court, $870,000

384 Grant Ave., $886,000

1004 Samuel Drive, $900,000

1811 Hartman Lane, $1,025,000

439 Amber Way, $1,250,000

279 Cambridge Lane, $1,270,000

1580 Eastman Lane, $1,580,000

4330 Bodega Ave., $1,650,000



Rohnert Park

342 Alison Ave., $420,000

7102 Adrian Drive, $454,000

4536 Harmony Place, $555,000

810 Holly Ave., $620,000



Santa Rosa

3702 Hillary Court, $170,000

1817 Walnut Creek Court, $172,000

3530 Aaron Drive, $220,000

1001 Danbeck Ave., $325,000

3201 Franz Valley Road, $375,000

1465 Tammy Way, $380,000

7810 Highway 12, $400,000

2418 Marty Court, $452,000

2364 Mikayla Drive, $455,000

626 Brookwood Ave., $470,000

1021 Burbank Ave., $472,000

535 Blackstone Court, $495,000

222 Broadmoor St., $498,000

3125 Carvel Drive, $510,000

1000 Stanislaus Way, $520,000

2139 Westland Drive, $520,000

1746 Bancroft Drive, $522,000

4188 Bennett Valley Road, $525,000

1825 W. Third St., $530,000

2218 Tapian Way, $535,000

571 Graymont Drive, $545,000

1524 Frederick St., $549,000

308 Sejong Lane, $559,000

2193 Linwood Ave., $604,500

3665 Green Hill Drive, $605,500

1245 Hahman Drive, $607,000

22 Creekview Court, $625,000

1524 Marlow Road, $650,000

6842 Oakmont Drive, $650,000

5630 Del Monte Court, $660,000

5686 Raters Drive, $665,000

2176 Francisco Ave., $678,000

1614 Periwinkle St., $690,000

2433 Rudesill Lane, $749,000

5443 Diane Way, $749,500

1348 Todd Road, $795,000

1631 Periwinkle St., $800,000

1619 Alegra Place, $801,000

3503 Verdi Vista Drive, $899,000

377 Baile De Ciervos, $931,000

4310 Deer Trail Road, $1,000,000

2558 Antoinette Court, $1,005,000

1846 Happy Valley Road, $1,275,000

5893 Melita Road, $1,395,000

725 McDonald Ave., $2,000,000



Sebastopol

4413 Winfield Lane, $840,000

6250 Lone Pine Road, $900,000



Sonoma

1200 Los Robles Drive, $606,000

19255 Bay St., $637,000

19139 Railroad Ave., $849,000

333 E. Napa St., $1,325,000

454 Moon Mountain Road, $1,485,000

352 Saunders Drive, $1,848,000

430 W. Spain St., $2,800,000



Windsor

845 Starburst Court, $365,000

84 Diana Court, $484,500

396 Jane Drive, $629,000

105 Brianne Court, $679,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter