People on the move at Summit State Bank, the Open Space district and more ...

Maggie Grover has been promoted to manager of the Summit State Bank branch in Rohnert Park. She has more than 13 years of experience in community banking, the past eight years at Summit State Bank.

...

Stephanie Tavares-Buhler and Julie Mefferd have joined the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

Tavares-Buhler was named senior acquisition specialist. She has six years of experience with land conservation transactions, previously as acquisitions manager at the Marin Agricultural Land Trust. She’s also worked as an energy, environment and business journalist in Las Vegas.

Mefferd was named fiscal and administrative services manager, replacing Mary Dodge, who will be retiring in June. She has worked in public service for more than 15 years, previously as an assistant business manager for a Central Valley school district and Tulare County’s deputy director of administrative services.

...

Gary Saperstein has been hired as development director for Face to Face, which provides HIV prevention and education services in Sonoma County. He is principal partner at Out in the Vineyard, a Sonoma tourism firm.

Linda Galletta has joined Face to Face as assistant development director. Previously, she served as executive director of the Sebastopol Center for the Arts for 30 years.

...

Geologist Geoffrey Waterhouse has been appointed a senior principal at Cardno in its Petaluma office. He has more than 30 years of experience conducting a wide variety of geologic, geotechnical and hydrogeologic investigations.

...

Chris Kughn has been named CEO of Buckelew Programs, succeeding Tamara Player effective May 20. Previously, he served as executive director for Caminar, Inc., managing its programs in Solano and Butte counties, and division director of Adult and Older Adult Services at the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

...

