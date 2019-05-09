Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 31
Seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 31 ranging in price from $91,500 to $2.8 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1224 N. Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg which sold for $2,750,000 on April 5. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,568 square foot home included a formal living room, 400-bottle wine wall, chef's kitchen, two fireplaces, a salt-water pool and views of Dry Creek and Alexander Valley.
Cloverdale
529 N. Jefferson St., $425,000
111 Clover Springs Drive, $465,000
15045 Cherry St., $348,000
Healdsburg
408 Parkview Drive, $500,000
820 Johnson St., $2,020,000
1224 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,750,000
Monte Rio
20040 El Rancho Way, $480,000
Petaluma
186 Adobe Road, $471,000
532 Maria Drive, $532,000
1621 Jeffrey Drive, $579,000
847 S. McDowell Blvd., $580,000
1424 Sierra Drive, $610,000
27 Woodworth Way, $650,000
47 Allegheny Court, $665,000
2133 Falcon Ridge Drive, $860,000
2314 Magnolia Ave., $1,093,500
Rohnert Park
579 Anson Ave., $320,000
7621 Beverly Drive, $550,000
4540 Harmony Place, $600,000
1489 Jasmine Circle, $605,000
Santa Rosa
3837 Crestview Drive, $170,000
725 Morton Way, $175,000
2036 Shelbourne Way, $180,000
2900 Rollo Road, $285,000
832 Tupper St., $365,000
1124 Wikiup Drive, $378,000
6574 Meadowridge Drive, $422,500
2346 Iroquois St., $435,000
1800 Cooper Drive, $435,000
1016 Rutledge Ave., $470,000
557 Lewrosa Way, $480,000
551 Link Lane, $482,500
3091 Monet Court, $485,000
2527 Richie Place, $494,000
447 Rusty Drive, $510,000
1318 Harwood St., $520,000
2434 Darla Drive, $544,000
1957 Blue Sky Lane, $575,000
2053 San Miguel Ave., $580,000
917 Campoy St., $595,000
4303 Princeton Way, $608,000
1118 Ludwig Ave., $622,500
332 Midiron Way, $640,000
1120 Hexem Ave., $650,000
2033 Mission Blvd., $675,000
1205 Stewart St., $776,000
4733 Hidden Oaks Road, $830,000
653 Wild Oak Drive, $850,000
1321 Zachery Place, $899,000
3 Valley Oaks Place, $945,000
4195 Sunland Ave., $1,125,000
280 Oak Tree Drive, $1,177,500
4711 Muirfield Court, $1,200,000
Sebastopol
8310 Cimarron Drive, $815,000
701 Furlong Road, $924,000
1010 Saint Helena Ave., $1,020,000
11262 Graton Road, $1,600,000
Sonoma
67 W. Thomson Ave., $485,000
138 E. Spain St., $500,000
176 Temelec Circle, $525,000
370 Napa Road, $1,050,000
541 Chase St., $1,650,000
19111 Orange Ave., $1,700,000
The Sea Ranch
341 Main Sail, $1,450,000
33755 Yardarm Drive, $2,400,000
Windsor
9721 Binggelli Drive, $325,000
149 Bluebird Drive, $519,000
1850 Howard Drive, $520,000
9599 Wellington Circle, $540,000
721 Natalie Drive, $599,500
509 Bay Tree Court, $648,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter