Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 31

Seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 31 ranging in price from $91,500 to $2.8 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1224 N. Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg which sold for $2,750,000 on April 5. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,568 square foot home included a formal living room, 400-bottle wine wall, chef's kitchen, two fireplaces, a salt-water pool and views of Dry Creek and Alexander Valley.

Cloverdale

529 N. Jefferson St., $425,000

111 Clover Springs Drive, $465,000

15045 Cherry St., $348,000



Healdsburg

408 Parkview Drive, $500,000

820 Johnson St., $2,020,000

1224 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,750,000



Monte Rio

20040 El Rancho Way, $480,000



Petaluma

186 Adobe Road, $471,000

532 Maria Drive, $532,000

1621 Jeffrey Drive, $579,000

847 S. McDowell Blvd., $580,000

1424 Sierra Drive, $610,000

27 Woodworth Way, $650,000

47 Allegheny Court, $665,000

2133 Falcon Ridge Drive, $860,000

2314 Magnolia Ave., $1,093,500



Rohnert Park

579 Anson Ave., $320,000

7621 Beverly Drive, $550,000

4540 Harmony Place, $600,000

1489 Jasmine Circle, $605,000



Santa Rosa

3837 Crestview Drive, $170,000

725 Morton Way, $175,000

2036 Shelbourne Way, $180,000

2900 Rollo Road, $285,000

832 Tupper St., $365,000

1124 Wikiup Drive, $378,000

6574 Meadowridge Drive, $422,500

2346 Iroquois St., $435,000

1800 Cooper Drive, $435,000

1016 Rutledge Ave., $470,000

557 Lewrosa Way, $480,000

551 Link Lane, $482,500

3091 Monet Court, $485,000

2527 Richie Place, $494,000

447 Rusty Drive, $510,000

1318 Harwood St., $520,000

2434 Darla Drive, $544,000

1957 Blue Sky Lane, $575,000

2053 San Miguel Ave., $580,000

917 Campoy St., $595,000

4303 Princeton Way, $608,000

1118 Ludwig Ave., $622,500

332 Midiron Way, $640,000

1120 Hexem Ave., $650,000

2033 Mission Blvd., $675,000

1205 Stewart St., $776,000

4733 Hidden Oaks Road, $830,000

653 Wild Oak Drive, $850,000

1321 Zachery Place, $899,000

3 Valley Oaks Place, $945,000

4195 Sunland Ave., $1,125,000

280 Oak Tree Drive, $1,177,500

4711 Muirfield Court, $1,200,000



Sebastopol

8310 Cimarron Drive, $815,000

701 Furlong Road, $924,000

1010 Saint Helena Ave., $1,020,000

11262 Graton Road, $1,600,000



Sonoma

67 W. Thomson Ave., $485,000

138 E. Spain St., $500,000

176 Temelec Circle, $525,000

370 Napa Road, $1,050,000

541 Chase St., $1,650,000

19111 Orange Ave., $1,700,000



The Sea Ranch

341 Main Sail, $1,450,000

33755 Yardarm Drive, $2,400,000



Windsor

9721 Binggelli Drive, $325,000

149 Bluebird Drive, $519,000

1850 Howard Drive, $520,000

9599 Wellington Circle, $540,000

721 Natalie Drive, $599,500

509 Bay Tree Court, $648,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter