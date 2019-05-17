Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 7

Eighty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 7 ranging in price from $95,000 to $3.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19392 Wyatt Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,650,000 on April 11. This three-bedroom, five-bathroom Mediterranean-style home featured floor to ceiling windows, indoor and outdoor dining areas and a 60-foot pool.

Bodega Bay

20959 Heron Drive, $1,600,000



Cloverdale

208 Albertz St., $585,000

26839 Walnut Lane, $725,000



Cotati

580 Helman Lane, $300,000

8567 Loretto Ave., $496,000



Forestville

11260 Vellutini Road, $524,000

6867 Nolan Road, $1,300,000



Glen Ellen

2583 Trinity Road, $840,000

15406 Thomas St., $1,029,500



Guerneville

14497 Old Cazadero Road, $225,000



Healdsburg

15681 Norton Road, $550,000

406 Sherman St., $955,000

353 Arabian Way, $969,000

626 Healdsburg Ave., $1,095,000

14665 McDonough Heights Road, $3,000,000



Jenner

22138 Highway 1, $2,552,000



Kenwood

8987 Sonoma Highway, $2,543,000



Petaluma

3223 Kastania Road, $409,091

221 Preston Court, $600,000

500 Adrienne Drive, $607,000

2032 Knight Ave., $617,000

1173 San Rafael Drive, $649,500

1734 Calle Ranchero Drive, $785,000

1005 West St., $820,000

224 Black Oak Drive, $955,000

2124 Falcon Ridge Drive, $956,000

342 Corte Allegra, $1,400,000

1499 Skillman Lane, $1,500,000



Rohnert Park

1019 Santa Cruz Way, $575,000

7550 Monet Place, $590,000

8036 Mitchell Drive, $625,000



Santa Rosa

2900 Riebli Road, $95,000

2013 Shelbourne Way, $173,000

210 Darbster Place, $260,000

1381 McMinn Ave., $350,000

640 Charles St., $399,000

983 Aston Circle, $425,000

913 Kingwood St., $490,909

1941 Belair Way, $525,000

305 Kiva Place, $545,000

302 Sejong Lane, $560,000

1017 Danbeck Ave., $560,000

361 Singing Brook Circle, $565,000

2337 Franklin Ave., $565,000

469 Oak Brook Court, $570,000

733 Parkside Drive, $585,000

3389 Mojave Ave., $589,000

452 Nikki Drive, $590,000

1250 Saint Helena Ave., $595,000

5725 Monte Verde Drive, $615,000

530 Firelight Drive, $655,000

2706 Claremont Drive, $660,000

2975 Belair Way, $699,000

1812 Happy Valley Road, $725,000

35 Hop Ranch Circle, $750,000

4625 Summerhays Place, $755,000

5413 Diane Way, $756,000

8961 Oak Trail Drive, $771,500

3476 Ridgeview Drive, $839,000

2257 Venado Court, $877,000

1908 Gardenview Circle, $928,000

2517 Greenvale Court, $1,010,000

3418 Baldwin Way, $1,075,000

1404 Nighthawk Drive, $1,265,000

376 Todd Road, $1,525,000

938 Quietwater, $2,190,000



Sebastopol

1148 Village Way, $620,000

5820 Fredricks Road, $650,000

4563 Hessel Road, $840,000

570 Ellis Court, $850,000



Sonoma

594 Napa Road, $450,000

135 Temelec Circle, $557,500

429 Avenida Barbera, $577,500

673 Central Ave., $579,000

956 Madrone Road, $610,000

18775 Jami Lee Lane, $665,000

300 Solano Ave., $772,500

439 E. Fourth St., $930,000

819 Virginia Court, $1,962,500

19392 Wyatt Road, $3,650,000



The Sea Ranch

344 Pilot Reach, $738,000



Windsor

350 Billington Lane, $499,000

410 Decanter Circle, $880,000

1016 Elsbree Lane, $1,075,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter



