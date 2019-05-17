Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 7
Eighty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 7 ranging in price from $95,000 to $3.7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19392 Wyatt Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,650,000 on April 11. This three-bedroom, five-bathroom Mediterranean-style home featured floor to ceiling windows, indoor and outdoor dining areas and a 60-foot pool.
Bodega Bay
20959 Heron Drive, $1,600,000
Cloverdale
208 Albertz St., $585,000
26839 Walnut Lane, $725,000
Cotati
580 Helman Lane, $300,000
8567 Loretto Ave., $496,000
Forestville
11260 Vellutini Road, $524,000
6867 Nolan Road, $1,300,000
Glen Ellen
2583 Trinity Road, $840,000
15406 Thomas St., $1,029,500
Guerneville
14497 Old Cazadero Road, $225,000
Healdsburg
15681 Norton Road, $550,000
406 Sherman St., $955,000
353 Arabian Way, $969,000
626 Healdsburg Ave., $1,095,000
14665 McDonough Heights Road, $3,000,000
Jenner
22138 Highway 1, $2,552,000
Kenwood
8987 Sonoma Highway, $2,543,000
Petaluma
3223 Kastania Road, $409,091
221 Preston Court, $600,000
500 Adrienne Drive, $607,000
2032 Knight Ave., $617,000
1173 San Rafael Drive, $649,500
1734 Calle Ranchero Drive, $785,000
1005 West St., $820,000
224 Black Oak Drive, $955,000
2124 Falcon Ridge Drive, $956,000
342 Corte Allegra, $1,400,000
1499 Skillman Lane, $1,500,000
Rohnert Park
1019 Santa Cruz Way, $575,000
7550 Monet Place, $590,000
8036 Mitchell Drive, $625,000
Santa Rosa
2900 Riebli Road, $95,000
2013 Shelbourne Way, $173,000
210 Darbster Place, $260,000
1381 McMinn Ave., $350,000
640 Charles St., $399,000
983 Aston Circle, $425,000
913 Kingwood St., $490,909
1941 Belair Way, $525,000
305 Kiva Place, $545,000
302 Sejong Lane, $560,000
1017 Danbeck Ave., $560,000
361 Singing Brook Circle, $565,000
2337 Franklin Ave., $565,000
469 Oak Brook Court, $570,000
733 Parkside Drive, $585,000
3389 Mojave Ave., $589,000
452 Nikki Drive, $590,000
1250 Saint Helena Ave., $595,000
5725 Monte Verde Drive, $615,000
530 Firelight Drive, $655,000
2706 Claremont Drive, $660,000
2975 Belair Way, $699,000
1812 Happy Valley Road, $725,000
35 Hop Ranch Circle, $750,000
4625 Summerhays Place, $755,000
5413 Diane Way, $756,000
8961 Oak Trail Drive, $771,500
3476 Ridgeview Drive, $839,000
2257 Venado Court, $877,000
1908 Gardenview Circle, $928,000
2517 Greenvale Court, $1,010,000
3418 Baldwin Way, $1,075,000
1404 Nighthawk Drive, $1,265,000
376 Todd Road, $1,525,000
938 Quietwater, $2,190,000
Sebastopol
1148 Village Way, $620,000
5820 Fredricks Road, $650,000
4563 Hessel Road, $840,000
570 Ellis Court, $850,000
Sonoma
594 Napa Road, $450,000
135 Temelec Circle, $557,500
429 Avenida Barbera, $577,500
673 Central Ave., $579,000
956 Madrone Road, $610,000
18775 Jami Lee Lane, $665,000
300 Solano Ave., $772,500
439 E. Fourth St., $930,000
819 Virginia Court, $1,962,500
19392 Wyatt Road, $3,650,000
The Sea Ranch
344 Pilot Reach, $738,000
Windsor
350 Billington Lane, $499,000
410 Decanter Circle, $880,000
1016 Elsbree Lane, $1,075,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter