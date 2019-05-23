Sonoma County airport to host TSA Precheck registration event

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2019, 4:07PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport will host a registration event for the TSA Precheck program weekdays from May 29 to June 14.

The Transportation Security Administration’s expedited passenger screening program enables travelers to avoid the standard security line at more than 200 airports across the country, including Sonoma County airport. Those in the program can hasten the passenger screening process by passing through security checkpoints without removing shoes, toiletries and laptop computers.

The cost for TSA precheck is $85 for five years. Interested travelers can schedule an appointment online now for Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting next week through June 14. Applicants are required to bring a government-issued form of identification and proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, and complete a fingerprinting process.

For more information or to book a time, visit: https://universalenroll.dhs.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine