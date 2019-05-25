Redwood Credit Union promotes employee to vice president of lending

Jennifer Boyle has been promoted to vice president of lending for Redwood Credit Union. In her new position, Boyle will manage the credit union’s loan documentation, funding, servicing, collection and loss-mitigation services for consumer, mortgage, and business lending units.

Boyle, who began working at Redwood as a mortgage clerk, has worked as a mortgage loan processor, mortgage loan officer, manager of financial assistance and manager of lending operations. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

HHHHHH

Rick Tooker, a former Napa city planner, has joined the law firm of Farella Braun + Martel at its St. Helena office. Tooker will work as a land use planner with a focus on the wine industry.

Tooker has 30 years of land use experience and has worked in Napa, Healdsburg, Calistoga, Livermore and Carmel. He’s also worked as a consultant in several other cities on residential and mixed use developments, including Oakland’s City Center development. He previously worked as a planner manager and community development director for the City of Napa.

HHHHHH

Jake Weber, associate advisor at Willow Creek Wealth Management in Sebastopol, has received his received his designation as a certified financial planner. Before joining Willow Creek, Weber was a financial consultant with Charles Schwab and an equity and derivatives trader for Schwab’s active trader group. Weber holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Chico State University.

HHHHHH

Russell Siebert was hired by VisiQuate, a business analytics company, as executive vice president of growth, a newly created position. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Rosa, VisiQuate serves clients in health care and finance industries.

Compiled by Martin Espinoza.