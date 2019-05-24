Gavin Newsom's childhood home in San Francisco listed for $3.6 million

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 24, 2019, 12:31PM

California Governor Gavin Newsom spent part of childhood years in a two-story house with magnificent views in San Francisco and it can be yours for $3.6 million.

According to SFGate, the two-bedroom, two-bath home at 1284 Stanyan Street was once owned by Arthur Menzies, the governor's grandfather, and later by his mother, Tessa, who sold it in the 1970s.

The home is build from solid redwood and boasts an open kitchen, living room and dining room with views for days. The master suite includes a sitting room (more views!) and a full bath.

Also on the property is a cabin with two patio gardens and a Japanese soaking tub.

It is listed by Dan Slaughter with Compass. See the listing here.

