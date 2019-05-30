Chelsea Handler teaming up with NorCal Cannabis for her own line of pot products

Add Chelsea Handler to the long list of celebrities getting into the marijuana business.

The comedian is teaming up with Santa Rosa-based cannabis manufacturer NorCal Cannabis to launch a brand of pot products just for women.

The new line, aimed at women who have never tried pot or have had a previous bad experience with the drug, is expected to be in stores by late spring and include vape lines and at least one edible.

The products will be created at the company's 100,000-square-foot facility in southwest Santa Rosa, according to NorCal Cannabis.

Handler has been open about her use and love of the green stuff, saying in a statement, "When I 'rediscovered' it recently, it helped me get through some tough times, and it helped me get off sleeping pills. I now see it as a part of my overall wellness regime." She calls it "an integral" part of her life.

She announced the venture at the Hall of Flowers trade show held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa last month.

In January, NorCal Cannabis said it had raised $27.4 million in private equity funding, allowing the company to increase production and expand operations.